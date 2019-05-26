Hamilton defends ‘taking time’ with Lauda comments
May 26 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has defended his silence until now about the death of Niki Lauda.
Lauda, the F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman, died late on Monday and Hamilton immediately posted a tribute on social media.
But he then sat out his duties at the FIA press conference on Wednesday, causing Lauda’s contemporary John Watson to brand Hamilton’s decision “pathetic”.
“It was very, very difficult at the beginning of the week,” Hamilton said after winning pole position at Monaco in the car fitted with a red Halo in tribute to Lauda.
“I don’t feel like I have to conform to how everyone operates. I took my time and coming here on Wednesday I didn’t feel like it was the time to do that,” he said.
Hamilton said he spent some time in recent days talking not only with his boss Toto Wolff, who owned and ran Mercedes with Lauda, but also Lauda’s wife Birgit.
“I was really in touch with Niki a lot through this past eight months,” he said.
“We would be sending videos back and forth and it was always difficult because some days he looked good and he was really perky and ‘I’m coming back, I’m coming strong and I’ll be at this race’.
“And then there’s other days where he had immediately lost a lot of weight.”
Hamilton said Lauda was instrumental to his decision to quit McLaren at the end of 2012.
“I had always talked about how Ross (Brawn) was the convincing element in me coming to the team, but Niki was the one that brought it to me and got it across the line,” he said.
“So he was part of the process of changing my life. If I hadn’t had the call all that time ago, I would be a one time world champion and probably 22 wins, and I sit here a five time world champion and definitely feel like I owe him a lot.”
23/05/2019 Hamilton’s media absence ‘pathetic’ – Watson May 23 (GMM) John Watson, a former F1 driver who said Niki Lauda was his life-long friend, has slammed Lewis Hamilton for his behaviour in Monaco. After the Mercedes team chairman died […]
23/08/2015 Lauda told Hamilton to delete machine gun video Aug.23 (GMM) Niki Lauda ordered that a video of Lewis Hamilton firing a machine gun be removed from the reigning world champion's social media accounts. On Saturday, a controversy […]
03/01/2018 Wolff expects Hamilton to stay at Mercedes Jan.3 (GMM) Toto Wolff is sure Lewis Hamilton will race on with Mercedes. However, world champion Hamilton spent 2017 to-ing and fro-ing over his potential retirement plans, with his […]
07/12/2015 Boss says Hamilton ‘not irreplaceable’ Dec.7 (GMM) An unnamed team boss thinks Mercedes could seriously consider dropping Lewis Hamilton. The German team's chief, Toto Wolff, warned dramatically after Hamilton won the 2015 […]
13/04/2015 Rosberg vows to ‘move on’ after Hamilton run-in Apr.13 (GMM) Nico Rosberg has vowed to move on after his post-race run-in with teammate Lewis Hamilton in China. Addressing his fans in a video posted on social media from the Shanghai […]
04/01/2018 Wolff winter ‘less stressful’ than 2017 Jan.4 (GMM) Toto Wolff says he has enjoyed a more relaxing winter compared to a year ago. "It's definitely less stressful than last year," the Mercedes boss smiled. He is referring to […]
19/10/2016 Hamilton cannot be written off – Wehrlein Oct.19 (GMM) Mercedes has confirmed reports Lewis Hamilton will be summoned to appear yet again in the FIA's official press conference. The world champion caused a stir at Suzuka by […]
27/05/2015 Wolff sure Hamilton will trust Mercedes again May 27 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton is not at Brackley this week as Mercedes tackles the bungled mess of the Briton's Monaco grand prix. The reigning world champion was dominant all weekend in […]
24/05/2019 Lauda wanted Mercedes to ‘keep going’ – Wolff May 24 (GMM) An emotional Toto Wolff said in Monaco that Niki Lauda was enjoying Mercedes' dominance in 2019. "The last time I heard from him was after Baku," Wolff, who co-owned and ran […]