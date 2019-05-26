Raikkonen not ruling out 2021 contract

May 26 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen says it is possible he will keep racing beyond the end of his current contract.

Having debuted in 2001, the Finn says reaching the 300 grand prix mark this weekend in Monaco is “just a number”.

But only Michael Schumacher, Jenson Button, Fernando Alonso and Rubens Barrichello had marginally longer careers. And if 2007 world champion Raikkonen races to the end of his 2020 contract with Alfa Romeo, he will top the list outright.

He was asked in Monaco if the new and as-yet unpublished rules for 2021 will determine whether he signs another contract.

“No. You never know what happens after a big rule change, but usually the big teams stay ahead,” Raikkonen, who turns 40 in October, said.

“Of course it would be nice if everything would close up a bit, not only for us drivers but also for the sport. But honestly, nobody knows.”

As for the chances that Raikkonen will race into the new era in 2021, he said: “My contract expires next year, so we will see what happens after that.

“It depends on how it goes and whether I am still interested in going on.”



Share this story:

Tweet

Email

Print

