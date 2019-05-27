No more red Halo after Monaco – Wolff

28/05/2017 2017 Mercedes car ‘a diva’ – Wolff May 28 (GMM) Toto Wolff has described Mercedes' 2017 car as a "diva". A 'diva', of course, is a talented yet temperamental individual, and so it proved at Monaco where Lewis Hamilton […]
13/03/2019 Wolff wants Lauda return ‘as soon as possible’ Mar.13 (GMM) Toto Wolff says he wants Niki Lauda to return to the paddock "as soon as possible". F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman Lauda has been absent ever since a 2018 lung […]
01/07/2016 Wolff flags ‘multi-year’ deal for Rosberg Jul.1 (GMM) Toto Wolff has flagged a new "multi-year" contract with Nico Rosberg. Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda hinted at a new two-year contract for the championship leader last […]
21/07/2017 Mercedes, Red Bull slam ‘Halo’ decision Jul.21 (GMM) Mercedes and Red Bull bosses have hit out at the FIA's decision to impose the controversial 'Halo' frontal protection concept for 2018. Many fans are outraged with this […]
23/06/2018 Hamilton hints Mercedes deal now done Jun.23 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has given the strongest indication yet that his new contract with Mercedes may finally be ready. The new deal beyond this season has long been delayed, amid […]
23/05/2018 FIA must clarify Ferrari car legality – Lauda May 23 (GMM) Niki Lauda says the FIA must clear up the uncertainty about Ferrari's 2018 car. Ferrari, Mercedes' key championship rival, heads into Monaco amid suggestions it is using […]
23/06/2015 Time running out for Ferrari’s Vettel – Wolff Jun.23 (GMM) Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is still clinging onto contention for the 2015 title, according to Mercedes chief Toto Wolff. The Italian team has closed the gap on Mercedes this […]