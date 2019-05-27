Hamilton jumped into Monaco pool with ‘chemicals’

30/05/2017 Vettel on pole for 2017 title – Lauda May 30 (GMM) Niki Lauda has admitted Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is now on pole position for the 2017 world championship. Amid Lewis Hamilton's Monaco struggles, Vettel won in Monaco and […]
05/09/2017 ‘No panic’ despite bad race at Monza – Vettel Sep.5 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel says there will be "no panic" at Ferrari after a bad home race at Monza. The German lost his long championship lead to Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in the […]
23/06/2018 Hamilton hints Mercedes deal now done Jun.23 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has given the strongest indication yet that his new contract with Mercedes may finally be ready. The new deal beyond this season has long been delayed, amid […]
10/03/2017 Bottas must get up to speed quickly – Wolff Mar.10 (GMM) Toto Wolff says Valtteri Bottas does not have long to get up to speed in 2017. Recently, after the champion team signed up the Finn to replace Nico Rosberg, chairman Niki […]
28/05/2017 2017 Mercedes car ‘a diva’ – Wolff May 28 (GMM) Toto Wolff has described Mercedes' 2017 car as a "diva". A 'diva', of course, is a talented yet temperamental individual, and so it proved at Monaco where Lewis Hamilton […]
01/05/2017 Bottas starts bid for 2018 Mercedes contract May 1 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas' hopes of securing a new contract beyond 2017 took a big step forwards in Russia. In his fourth race since switching from Williams to Mercedes, and amid […]
05/05/2015 Lauda now targets Monaco for Hamilton contract May 5 (GMM) The Lewis Hamilton contract saga looks set to continue throughout yet another race weekend or two. The reigning world champion's repeatedly delayed new Mercedes deal has […]
28/05/2018 Monaco should change F1 circuit – Hamilton May 28 (GMM) World champion Lewis Hamilton thinks Monaco should think about tweaking its iconic F1 street circuit. Many drivers agreed after Sunday's race in the Principality that the […]
24/05/2019 Lauda wanted Mercedes to ‘keep going’ – Wolff May 24 (GMM) An emotional Toto Wolff said in Monaco that Niki Lauda was enjoying Mercedes' dominance in 2019. "The last time I heard from him was after Baku," Wolff, who co-owned and ran […]
18/09/2017 Singapore not ‘preliminary title decision’ – Wolff Sep.18 (GMM) Toto Wolff has hit back at suggestions Sunday in Singapore was a 'preliminary decision' for a fourth world championship title for Lewis Hamilton. With the first-corner crash […]