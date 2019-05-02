No ‘Q4’ qualifying in 2020

26/08/2018 Pirelli tipped to stay beyond 2019 Aug.26 (GMM) Pirelli looks set to stay in formula one even beyond 2019.
The FIA has put out a tender for the 2020-2023 period, with a switch to 18-inch wheels not happening until […]
01/09/2018 Michelin says no but Hankook eyeing F1 in 2020 Sep.1 (GMM) Michelin has ruled out bidding to return to formula one in 2020.
The FIA has put out a tender, but it will require the successful applicant to build current-spec tyres in […]
21/07/2018 18 inch tyres for F1 in 2021 Jul.21 (GMM) F1 will switch to 18-inch tyres in 2021.
The news comes after the FIA released the 2020-2023 tyre manufacturer tender process.
In 2020, the tyres will remain as they are […]
15/02/2017 Fans to see ‘real’ F1 passing in 2017 Feb.15 (GMM) F1 fans will see more "real" overtaking in 2017, according to Pirelli.
Some are worried that, as downforce increases dramatically this year, the shorter braking distances […]
13/05/2017 Pirelli defends tyre pressure increase May 13 (GMM) Pirelli has defended its decision to ramp up the mandatory minimum tyre pressures in Barcelona.
Following criticism in 2016, F1's tyre supplier agreed to drop tyre pressures […]
16/01/2018 Kubica ‘deserves a chance’ – Pirelli Jan.16 (GMM) Robert Kubica needs more time to re-adjust to modern formula one.
That is the view of Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola, amid reports Williams is now preparing to finally announce […]
04/02/2019 Renault may be competitive in 2019 – Isola Feb.4 (GMM) F1 could be in for a very close year of competition.
That is the view of Mario Isola, the F1 boss for sole tyre supplier Pirelli.
He admitted to Spain's AS newspaper that he […]
03/03/2017 Too early to consider next F1 deal – Hembery Mar.3 (GMM) Pirelli is not ready to think about staying in formula one beyond 2019.
That is the claim of the Italian marque's F1 chief Paul Hembery, even though some race promoters are […]
06/11/2017 Pirelli to introduce sixth tyre in 2018 Nov.6 (GMM) Pirelli is planning to introduce a sixth tyre compound for 2018.
Auto Motor und Sport said the new, extra compound - a sort of 'ultra ultra-soft' tyre - will be at the […]
28/01/2016 Pirelli to help fans with live tyre information Jan.28 (GMM) Pirelli is looking to tackle the complexity of the new tyre rules for 2016 by divulging more live information to the public during races. With the sport looking to spice up […]