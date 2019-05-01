Mercedes denies ‘deceiving’ with practice pace

01/06/2017 Wolff sympathises amid Ferrari controversy Jun.1 (GMM) Toto Wolff has joined those who are rejecting the Ferrari 'team orders' conspiracy. Ferrari has denied that it deliberately disadvantaged Kimi Raikkonen through pit strategy […]
12/04/2015 Fifth engine rule not in place yet – Wolff Apr.12 (GMM) There is still no agreement on the introduction of a fifth engine per driver in 2015. Dismayed that the strict allocation of just four 'power units' per driver this year was […]
21/06/2015 Wolff admits Mercedes domination not good for F1 Jun.21 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted Mercedes' continuing dominance of formula one is not good for "the show". As the silver team cruised to yet another peerless victory in Austria, the […]
24/05/2015 Hamilton right to be ‘angry’ – Wolff May 24 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton is right to be "angry" after Mercedes cost him the Monaco win. That was the admission of team boss Toto Wolff after a catastrophic strategic mistake in the […]
28/03/2019 Ferrari may have cooling problems – Marko Mar.28 (GMM) Ferrari's 2019 car could be struggling with cooling problems. That is the claim of Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko, who floated the theory as an explanation for why Ferrari was […]
07/10/2017 Teams to discuss Budkowski leave in meeting Oct.7 (GMM) The issue of Marcin Budkowski's 'gardening leave' will be discussed during the next F1 strategy group meeting. Renault finally announced at Suzuka that Budkowski has left his […]
09/06/2015 Refuelling idea axe ‘unanimous’ – Wolff Jun.9 (GMM) F1's strategy group looks set to proceed with taking the earlier-proposed reintroduction of in-race refuelling off the table for 2017. At the last meeting, the top teams, […]
28/07/2015 Mercedes worried about bad race starts Jul.28 (GMM) Mercedes is worried a developing problem with its race starts could begin to dent the team's cruise to the 2015 world championships. At Silverstone, a poor getaway for the […]
16/10/2015 Ferrari vows to veto engine cost cap plans Oct.16 (GMM) Ferrari has signaled its intention to veto any moves to cap the cost of engines in formula one. In July, it emerged that the FIA planned to cap the cost of a supply of […]