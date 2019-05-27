Perez shaken after Monaco marshal near-miss

May 27 (GMM) Sergio Perez said he would talk to the FIA after almost hitting two marshals with his F1 car during the Monaco GP.

Onboard footage from the Mexican driver’s Racing Point shows him narrowly avoiding the marshals during the safety car period.

“What was wrong with those marshals?” he exclaimed on the radio. “I nearly killed them.”

He told reporters afterwards: “That was really bad. They were just running across and I was coming out of the pits. I had to brake and they were very lucky that I avoided them.”

The incident was ironic, given that in Monaco, the FIA was celebrating its Volunteers Weekend.

“It’s great that there are so many people who are so passionate about the sport and actually willing to risk their lives as well for us,” Max Verstappen had said on Wednesday.

“I just hope that we all have a great and safe weekend.”

After the incident, Perez pointed out that the Monaco marshals are actually renowned for being among the very best on the F1 calendar.

“They’re normally very good,” he said. “Obviously at the end of the day safety for the marshals and the drivers is the most important.”



