Perez shaken after Monaco marshal near-miss

10/05/2019 Perez backs standard components for 2021 May 10 (GMM) Sergio Perez is backing F1's move to introduce more standard car components. Tenders have been issued by the FIA for standard components to include the gearbox, wheel rims […]
09/04/2015 Frustrated Perez braced for 2015 ‘pain’ Apr.9 (GMM) Sergio Perez is bracing to end the 'pain' of his current situation. The Mexican on Thursday admitted to feeling frustrated after the early phase of 2015 with the struggling […]
03/05/2018 Verstappen ‘too impatient’ in 2018 – Perez May 3 (GMM) Sergio Perez says Max Verstappen's struggles at Red Bull this year seem very familiar. In 2013, Mexican Perez was signed by McLaren but he was let go after a single […]
31/05/2016 Podium proves Perez’s top-team credentials May 31 (GMM) Sergio Perez hopes his Monaco podium serves to remind the F1 world that he is still a driver worthy of a top team. While it is often said that the Mexican's Force India […]
15/03/2017 2017 cars not harder to drive – Perez Mar.15 (GMM) Sergio Perez says he was surprised when he sampled F1's much faster cars for the first time in Barcelona testing recently. The 2017 rules were penned to make the cars much […]
08/05/2018 Perez not frustrated although F1 ‘unfair’ May 8 (GMM) Sergio Perez insists he is not "frustrated" as he waits for another big chance at the very top of formula one. The Mexican was signed up by then top-team McLaren for 2013, […]
14/03/2019 2019 to show ‘how good Stroll really is’ – Surer Mar.14 (GMM) F1 will find out "how good Stroll really is" in 2019. That is the view of Marc Surer, a former driver who is now a F1 television pundit. Lance Stroll has moved from […]
25/10/2018 Perez tips Mexico to sign new F1 contract Oct.25 (GMM) Sergio Perez is confident Mexico's place on the F1 calendar is secure. The race in Mexico City is now one of the most popular and for 2018 it is again sold out. But the […]
19/10/2018 Stroll investment will boost Force India – Perez Oct.19 (GMM) Sergio Perez thinks a cash injection will push Force India forwards in 2019. Although it was an open secret in the F1 paddock, the Mexican was in Austin finally announced as […]
03/11/2016 Overtaking may be harder in 2017 – Perez Nov.3 (GMM) Sergio Perez is not so sure F1's new regulations will deliver on their full promise next year. To deliver a more spectacular product to the public, the cars will be faster […]