07/12/2017 Customers may beat Renault in 2018 – Prost Dec.7 (GMM) Alain Prost has admitted Renault may struggle to beat its engine customers in 2018. Next year, the French carmaker will continue to run its own works team while supplying […]
22/02/2018 Renault wants to halve gap to top teams Feb.22 (GMM) Renault has confirmed reports it has made progress with its F1 engine ahead of the 2018 season. Late last year, the French marque encountered reliability problems and a […]
12/03/2019 Renault ‘can afford’ to pay Ricciardo – Abiteboul Mar.12 (GMM) Renault "can afford" to pay Daniel Ricciardo a front-running salary. That is the claim of the French works team's boss Cyril Abiteboul, despite recently denying that Renault […]
15/04/2019 ‘Multi-year job’ to catch top teams – Abiteboul Apr.15 (GMM) Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul says the French team is in the middle of a "multi-year" task to catch the big three teams. The comments come after China, where despite making […]
21/09/2018 Beating top teams ‘ridiculous’ goal – Budkowski Sep.21 (GMM) Renault is not ready to charge for the world title. That is the admission of Marcin Budkowski, a former leading FIA official who has controversially switched to the French […]
11/02/2019 Top teams will be unbeaten in 2019 – Grosjean Feb.11 (GMM) F1's current top teams will remain unchallenged until at least 2021. That is the view of Romain Grosjean, a driver for the small American team Haas. Thanks to its Ferrari […]
01/05/2019 Webber worried for Ricciardo’s F1 career May 1 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo's career is at risk of losing momentum. That is the warning of his Australian countryman Mark Webber, who even before the start of the season questioned […]
02/01/2019 Hulkenberg wants to win with Renault Jan.2 (GMM) Renault has become the next team to announce a launch date for its 2019 car. The French works team has set the goal of getting closer to the top three Mercedes, Ferrari and […]
26/01/2015 Renault wants to halve gap to Mercedes in 2015 Jan.26 (GMM) Boss Cyril Abiteboul has admitted Renault was about 60 horse power down on dominant 2014 title winners Mercedes last year. "We estimate the gap between our engine and that […]
25/06/2018 Staying at Renault ‘would be a pleasure’ – Sainz Jun.25 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says he would be happy to stay at Renault in 2019. Actually, the Spaniard is merely 'on loan' to the French team this year, as Red Bull has contractual control […]