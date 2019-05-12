2020 German GP fate ‘in the stars’ – Hockenheim

May 12 (GMM) Just like Spain, Germany’s place on the 2020 F1 calendar is also in doubt.

With Vietnam and the Netherlands set to feature on next year’s schedule, that looks to be at the expense not just of Barcelona, but also Hockenheim.

“We are very happy that we can host the German GP this year,” said Hockenheim boss Georg Seiler. “Especially because Mercedes took over the title sponsorship in October.”

But the late call means that Hockenheim is already counting the losses from flagging ticket sales.

“We hope that Vettel can still win the world championship,” Seiler told Kolner Express newspaper. “And Mick Schumacher would certainly attract many more fans.”

However, the problem at Hockenheim is financial.

“Even a black zero (breaking even) would be a loss,” Seiler said. “Unfortunately, we do not get state subsidies. That’s why the 2020 race is in the stars.

“It remains true that we can take no financial risk.”



