2020 German GP fate ‘in the stars’ – Hockenheim

09/11/2018 Verstappen not excited about Dutch GP yet Nov.9 (GMM) Max Verstappen is not getting excited about reports the Netherlands could return to the F1 calendar. It is reported that Zandvoort has been offered a potential place on the […]
11/05/2018 German GP boss in Spain for 2019 race talks May 11 (GMM) Hockenheim boss Georg Seiler has travelled to Barcelona for talks with F1 chiefs. It comes as he admits that talks about a new contract for the German grand prix beyond 2018 […]
10/11/2018 F1 considering mandatory winter shutdown Nov.10 (GMM) F1 is considering installing a mandatory winter shutdown period. Already, factories must close for a period during the summer calendar gap in August, to cut costs but more […]
03/03/2015 Manager warns media as Schu son makes car debut Mar.3 (GMM) The low profile enjoyed until now by the great Michael Schumacher's son is over. On Monday, recent rumours that 15-year-old 'Mick Junior' was set to step out of karts and […]
26/03/2019 Schumacher to also test Ferrari in Bahrain Mar.26 (GMM) Mick Schumacher looks set to drive not one but two separate formula one cars at the post-Bahrain GP test. Earlier, we reported that the Formula 2 driver and son of F1 legend […]
25/03/2015 Hockenheim denies blame for German GP demise Mar.25 (GMM) Hockenheim and Bernie Ecclestone on Wednesday denied responsibility for the demise of the historic German grand prix. The Nurburgring was scheduled to host this year's July […]
07/11/2018 Monza gets F1 funding boost for 2020 Nov.7 (GMM) Monza's chances of keeping the fabled Italian grand prix on the F1 calendar have received a boost. According to Corriere dello Sport, the local Lombardy region has committed […]
02/11/2018 Vietnam, Netherlands step towards F1 in 2020 Nov.2 (GMM) Vietnam has taken a big step towards being on the 2020 F1 calendar. The People's Committee of Hanoi, the capital of the Asian country, has issued an invitation to an event […]
11/05/2019 Carey set to announce Zandvoort deal May 11 (GMM) F1 is poised to confirm Zandvoort's place on the 2020 calendar. We have learned that F1 chief executive Chase Carey is travelling to the Netherlands on Tuesday to announce […]
30/11/2018 Schumacher ‘perceives encounters’ – archbishop Nov.30 (GMM) A German archbishop has given key insights into the physical condition of F1 legend Michael Schumacher. Before the archbishop Georg Ganswein's comments to the German […]