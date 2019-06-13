French GP aims for no traffic chaos in 2019 – Boullier

25/02/2019 Boullier to help run French GP Feb.25 (GMM) Eric Boullier is back in formula one. The Frenchman was ousted as McLaren team boss in July of last year. But France's L'Equipe reports that he is now returning with a role […]
23/06/2018 Baptism of fire for France GP venue Paul Ricard Jun.23 (GMM) Paul Ricard is having a baptism of fire as the first French grand prix venue in a decade. A big crowd descended on the Slavica Ecclestone-owned circuit on Friday, but many […]
31/01/2018 French GP would welcome 2018 race time shift Jan.31 (GMM) Paul Ricard has suggested it would welcome a proposal to tweak the start time of its French grand prix this year. We reported this week that, to avoid a clash with a world […]
28/05/2019 Boullier confirms F1 return ‘rumours’ May 28 (GMM) Eric Boullier says he could return to Formula 1. The Frenchman was ousted as McLaren boss last year, as the once-great British team failed to return to strength even after […]
30/05/2019 Still no Mistral straight for French GP May 30 (GMM) Using the full Mistral straight has once again been ruled out by organisers of the French GP. Last year, F1 returned to Paul Ricard, but a chicane in the middle of the epic […]
02/12/2016 France set for 2018 F1 calendar return – media Dec.2 (GMM) After a decade's absence, France will return to the F1 calendar in 2018. That is the claim of several authoritative French-language media sources, including the L'Equipe […]
27/06/2018 Paul Ricard unsure over Mistral chicane axe Jun.27 (GMM) Paul Ricard boss Stephane Clair sounds unsure about whether the French grand prix venue should axe its controversial 'Mistral chicane'. Many drivers called on the FIA and […]
18/02/2019 ‘Everyone’ saying F1 is for sale – Hembery Feb.18 (GMM) Paul Hembery, the former F1 boss at Pirelli, says he has heard rumours that Liberty Media is trying to sell the sport's commercial rights. Liberty, headed in F1 by Chase […]
19/10/2017 French authorities investigate Liberty takeover Oct.19 (GMM) French anti-corruption authorities are investigating the FIA over Liberty Media's acquisition of formula one. The New York Times reports that the body called Parquet […]