Karting now physically harder than F1 – Grosjean

Jun.13 (GMM) Romain Grosjean says even go-karting is now more physically difficult than racing in Formula 1.
In Canada last weekend, five time world champion Lewis Hamilton said F1 used to be “a man’s sport”.
“Sometimes you do these races now and you could get up and probably do two or three races more. Formula 1 should not be like that,” he said.
Grosjean, who drives for Haas, agrees.
“Recently I did a go-kart race with friends. 125cc with gearshift. And I was more tired than after a grand prix,” he is quoted by Ekstra Bladet newspaper.
“Why? Because you are pushing all the time. But in F1, we are saving fuel and also the tyres. In Barcelona it felt like we were driving at 50 per cent of the car’s capacity,” Grosjean added.
“If the race was like qualifying then our necks would be totally gone in the end. We would be tired and our focus would disappear. But constantly saving petrol and tyres means it is not so difficult for us.
“Also, going back to refuelling would mean we don’t have to run around with 100kg at the start but only 30-40kg. Then we would be a few seconds faster, if not more, and it would be harder,” he said.
19/03/2019 Overtaking no easier in 2019 – Grosjean Mar.19 (GMM) Overtaking has not become easier with the new-for-2019 front wing designs. In a bid to help drivers to follow and pass their rivals, F1 introduced some new aerodynamic […]
12/05/2017 Hard tyres could help Mercedes – Surer May 12 (GMM) Pirelli's tyres could determine the outcome of the Spanish grand prix this weekend. While the top teams have come to Barcelona with big car upgrades, the biggest factor […]
10/05/2019 Magnussen to drive ‘old’ Haas in practice May 10 (GMM) Only Romain Grosjean will be trying Haas' major car upgrade in Friday practice. The American team has an objectively fast car this year, but it is the worst in the field in […]
21/06/2018 Vettel not worried about thinner Pirelli tyres Jun.21 (GMM) New world championship leader Sebastian Vettel says he is confident ahead of the first French grand prix in a decade. Having captured the lead in the drivers' title […]
13/05/2019 Haas pair ‘cleared the air’ after clash – Steiner May 13 (GMM) Gunther Steiner ensured Haas' two drivers "cleared the air" after a clash in the Spanish grand prix. While the American team managed to end its earlier struggle with the […]
24/02/2016 Haas ‘not desperate’ to sign F1 sponsors Feb.24 (GMM) Gene Haas insists he is "not desperate" to fill up the livery of the new American team's 2016 livery. It is notable that, despite the huge interest in F1's newest team, only […]
08/03/2018 Alonso not worried about new start procedure Mar.8 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says he is not worried about a new race start procedure for 2018. At the Barcelona test, drivers simulated a new procedure where a race is re-started from the […]
20/02/2015 Lotus back on track for ‘top places’ – Gastaldi Feb.20 (GMM) After a miserable 2014 season, Lotus appears back on track this year. Pastor Maldonado's chart-topping time in the new Mercedes-powered E23 on Thursday would have been good […]