Team order left Hulkenberg ‘angry’ – Abiteboul

Jun.11 (GMM) Nico Hulkenberg left Canada “quite angry,” Renault team boss Cyril Abiteboul has admitted.
In Montreal, it was German Hulkenberg’s teammate Daniel Ricciardo in the limelight, having qualified fourth and then finishing sixth.
But boss Abiteboul revealed after the race that he issued a team order to Hulkenberg to remain behind Ricciardo to the chequered flag.
“Nico is quite angry and I can understand it,” said the Frenchman.
“Daniel’s tyres were slightly older, also because he fought great duels with faster cars like Bottas. I guess Nico was quick enough to fight Daniel, but we had to make it clear to him that we need this result,” Abiteboul added.
“That’s not nice, I don’t like team orders either and it’s not in the style of Renault. And I hope I do not have to send such radio messages often.
“But my job is to get the best result for the team. We are fighting against McLaren and could not risk that because of an internal duel,” he said.
For his part, Hulkenberg admitted to “frustration” but also said he “understands” why he was told not to pass Ricciardo.
“This year we have lost a lot of points so we couldn’t risk it,” he said. “We needed this result.”
08/06/2018 Renault brings ‘Halo mirrors’ to Canada Jun.8 (GMM) Renault is aiming to take a big step forward in Canada -- including a new-spec engine, car upgrades, and Ferrari-like Halo-mounted mirrors. Some are calling it a 'B' car, as […]
04/06/2015 Honda still targeting podium in 2015 Jun.4 (GMM) Honda still has its sights on the podium in 2015. After a highly unreliable and uncompetitive start, the new works collaboration with McLaren netted its first points last […]
25/04/2016 Renault’s Canada upgrade on track – Abiteboul Apr.25 (GMM) Renault is on track to unveil a significant upgrade for its 'power unit' in Canada. The French marque's F1 official Cyril Abiteboul has already said the step could see […]
08/06/2015 Alonso still happy with ‘risky’ McLaren move Jun.8 (GMM) Fernando Alonso showed the first signs of frustration on Sunday as he accused McLaren-Honda of making him look like an "amateur". Asked to save fuel during the Canadian grand […]
11/06/2015 Red Bull to take engine penalties in Austria Jun.11 (GMM) Red Bull looks set to start dead last on the grid for its home race in Austria next weekend. The embattled energy drink owned team has acknowledged that, after burning […]
14/08/2018 No Ricciardo race wins until 2020 – Abiteboul Aug.14 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo may not have a car to win races in 2019, the Australian's new boss has admitted. Ricciardo and Renault shocked the F1 world recently by announcing that the […]
25/07/2018 Ocon not yet guaranteed Renault seat Jul.25 (GMM) Carlos Sainz is not yet out of the running to keep his Renault seat for 2019. What is known is that Nico Hulkenberg is staying with the French works team. "I am still […]
03/02/2017 2017 rules good for F1 and for me – Magnussen Feb.3 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen thinks the 2017 rules will be good for formula one -- and for him. The Danish driver, who has switched from Renault to the small Ferrari-linked American team […]