Alonso plays down latest F1 comeback rumours

31/05/2019 Honda driver ‘dreaming’ of F1 move May 31 (GMM) A Japanese driver is moving closer to his goal of Formula 1. Honda not only supplies engines to Red Bull and Toro Rosso, it also supports Nobuharu Matsushita, a leading […]
25/03/2017 Honda engine rebuild to take ‘two months’ Mar.25 (GMM) Honda has acknowledged the need to rebuild its hapless 2017 power unit. Amid rumours works partner McLaren is considering dumping its Japanese partner, reports say Honda is […]
22/09/2016 Honda aims to avoid Suzuka engine penalty Sep.22 (GMM) Honda is preparing to spend the last of its engine upgrade 'tokens' soon. McLaren's works 'power unit' partner has made good progress in 2016 and still has three performance […]
01/05/2016 Button hopes to stay for Honda’s new 2017 engine May 1 (GMM) Jenson Button has confirmed reports Honda is working on a major redesign of its F1 'power unit' for McLaren to use in 2017. The Japanese marque has made steps forward this […]
10/10/2015 Honda finally making progress with upgraded engine Oct.10 (GMM) Struggling Honda appears to finally be making progress with its F1 power unit. Fernando Alonso was at the controls of a new specification of the Japanese carmaker's turbo V6 […]
28/06/2018 Red Bull will remain strong with Honda – Alonso Jun.28 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says Red Bull will remain a strong team even after switching to Honda power. Alonso had a bad experience with works Honda engines with McLaren between 2015 […]
02/08/2017 Honda still pushing to improve 2017 engine Aug.2 (GMM) Amid swirling speculation about the future, Honda is still pushing to improve its 2017 engine. There are claims McLaren and Honda will divorce, but the struggling Japanese […]
24/05/2017 Boullier not ruling out McLaren-Honda ‘divorce’ May 24 (GMM) Eric Boullier is not ruling out that McLaren could split with Honda. McLaren linked up with the Japanese carmaker three years ago, but is still struggling for performance […]
08/07/2016 Honda takes engine upgrade to Silverstone Jul.8 (GMM) Honda has brought an updated engine to the British grand prix. McLaren-Honda Fernando Alonso said the improvements are related to the Japanese power unit's internal […]