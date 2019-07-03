Female F3 driver slams W Series

12/04/2015 Women drivers ‘more afraid’ than men – Verstappen Apr.12 (GMM) Max Verstappen has admitted he is sceptical that female drivers can compete head-to-head with men in formula one. Bernie Ecclestone's proposal that an all-women's grand prix […]
06/05/2019 Female series could support F1 – Coulthard May 6 (GMM) The new all-female 'W Series' is looking to become a support event at grands prix. The single seater series kicked off at the weekend as a support for the German touring car […]
01/09/2017 Ferrari snubs Montezemolo at Monza Sep.1 (GMM) Luca di Montezemolo says Ferrari did not invite him to Monza for this weekend's celebrations. Ahead of the Italian grand prix, the great Maranello team is celebrating its […]
02/02/2018 Lauda slams ‘dumb’ grid girl ban Feb.2 (GMM) Niki Lauda has slammed Liberty Media's decision to ban grid girls. The F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman told Austria's Der Standard newspaper that the move is "completely […]
03/06/2019 No F1 test for Williams’ new female driver Jun.3 (GMM) Claire Williams says female driver Jamie Chadwick will not test the F1 car any time soon. Recently, the British team signed up the 21-year-old 'W Series' frontrunner as a […]
20/10/2018 Verstappen quiet over female-only series Oct.20 (GMM) Max Verstappen is keeping his mouth shut about the new female-only open wheeler category. When the 'W Series' concept was launched, some said it was a great opportunity for […]
02/07/2015 Hulkenberg has ‘chance’ of Ferrari seat – Berger Jul.2 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen's exit from Ferrari and formula one is all but "sealed", the influential Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport claims. "Only a sensational breakthrough can […]
27/03/2017 Montezemolo hails return to winning for Ferrari Mar.27 (GMM) Former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo has hailed the Italian marque's return to victory. Tension between the long-time Ferrari chief and his successor Sergio […]
03/03/2015 Ferrari ‘on par’ with Red Bull – Marchionne Mar.3 (GMM) Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne on Tuesday admitted the Maranello team might have to wait for its next F1 title. "2018? Absolutely, but we will try to do it a little […]