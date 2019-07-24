De la Rosa not excited about 2021 rules

Jul.24 (GMM) Pedro de la Rosa has admitted he is not excited about F1’s new rules for 2021.
The regulations have not been formally announced, but it is already known that the budget cap figure will be $175 per team.
It has also emerged that the 2021 cars will produce a ‘ground effect’ to help overtaking by reducing the amount of traditional wing-produced downforce.
“I don’t care about the aerodynamic regulations,” former F1 driver de la Rosa told Marca.
“The important thing is the reduction in budgets, because if there is equality there, there will be overtaking.
“But $170 million is still a huge amount. I think they need more common technical elements and then pay the money to all the teams more equitably. At the moment, some teams get ten times more than others,” the Spaniard added.
Formula 1 is managing to make notable changes to the rules, though, including plans to standardise some parts.
De la Rosa said: “Yes, the idea is right, but it has to be more than on the surface. I say make the wings, diffusers and floors standard — the wings would save the teams EUR 30 or 40 million alone.”
