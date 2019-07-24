German GP boss admits Hockenheim axe likely

22/06/2019 Hockenheim still ‘fighting’ for German GP Jun.22 (GMM) Hockenheim is still fighting to save the 2020 German grand prix.
25/01/2017 Liberty era future brighter for German GP Jan.25 (GMM) F1's new Liberty Media era is good news for "traditional" race hosts like Germany, new sport managing director Ross Brawn says.
16/04/2019 Carey inspects 2020 Hanoi GP site Apr.16 (GMM) F1 chief executive Chase Carey travelled straight from China to Vietnam to check out the scene of the Hanoi street race for 2020.
31/03/2019 Brawn hints at more than 21 races for 2020 Mar.31 (GMM) Ross Brawn has suggested Liberty Media's plan to expand the calendar to 25 races is on track.
21/05/2018 Carey eyes Berlin to replace Hockenheim May 21 (GMM) Chase Carey is eyeing the German capital as a potential replacement for Hockenheim.
24/07/2018 Miami delay means Hockenheim talks back on Jul.24 (GMM) A delay in Miami could have reignited Hockenheim's chances of staying on the F1 calendar.
08/11/2018 Carey now wants Vietnamese F1 driver Nov.8 (GMM) The next step for F1 is a Vietnamese driver.
18/06/2019 Spa promoter wants to renegotiate F1 contract Jun.18 (GMM) Organisers of the Belgian grand prix at Spa Francorchamps say they want to renegotiate their contract with Formula 1.
11/04/2017 Shanghai happier with post-Ecclestone era Apr.11 (GMM) With Liberty Media now in charge of F1, organisers of the Chinese grand prix say hopes are high the Shanghai race will stay on the calendar.
