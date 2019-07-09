F1 stars say Silverstone must stay

Jul.9 (GMM) A trio of F1 stars say Silverstone must stay on the F1 calendar.

Amid uncertainty about the historic race’s future, it is possible a new deal could be announced prior to the British grand prix this weekend.

That announcement would come as a relief to Red Bull boss Christian Horner, who says losing Silverstone would be “disastrous”.

“Silverstone is the home of grand prix racing,” he added.

London has been mentioned as a potential replacement, but Horner said: “It only works if it is in proper London. Dagenham doesn’t really count.

“The idea of a London race is an interesting concept as a one-off, as long as it didn’t detract from the event at Silverstone,” he insisted.

World champion Lewis Hamilton agrees with Horner, declaring that F1 will lose “so much of its essence” if “the ultimate race circuit” is axed.

“It feels to me ‘not while I’m racing’. I’ll fight for it,” he said.

Max Verstappen says he also enjoys the British grand prix at Silverstone each year.

“A lot of great, fast corners is what we like. I can’t imagine the calendar without the British grand prix,” said the Dutchman.

