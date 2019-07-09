Ricciardo rules out replacing Vettel

Jul.9 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has ruled out replacing Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari.

Currently, although Mattia Binotto says Vettel and Charles Leclerc are staying in 2020, there are rumours quadruple title winner Vettel could be about to retire or return to Red Bull.

One name linked with his seat in red is Ricciardo, who left the most recent grand prix in Austria wondering if the design of his Renault car is flawed.

“To be honest, I’ve been reading stories like these for the past three or four years,” the Australian is quoted by Brazil’s Globo Esporte.

“But I have my contract that keeps me here until 2020. It’s a two year deal. So even if Seb retires this year, even if it’s his decision, it’s nothing to do with me.”



Share this story:

Tweet

Email

Print

