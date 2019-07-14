Kvyat hoping fatherhood can wait until after race

10/01/2017 2017 training to be ‘intensive’ – Kvyat Jan.10 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat says he has returned from a Christmas break to a spate of "intensive training" ahead of the 2017 season. The young Russian had a tumultuous 2016 season, almost […]
29/07/2016 Kvyat not commenting on Russian rumours Jul.29 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat lashed back at rumours Red Bull is set to dump him completely. The rumours emerged during the week in the Russian press, indicating that after his demotion to […]
20/11/2017 Hartley had 2018 contract for ‘weeks’ Nov.20 (GMM) Brendon Hartley says he has known for "several weeks" that he will be driving for Toro Rosso next year. Earlier, Red Bull, Toro Rosso and the New Zealander insisted they did […]
22/12/2014 Verstappen debut ‘an insult’ – Villeneuve Dec.22 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve says the forthcoming debut of F1's youngest ever race driver Max Verstappen is "an insult". Just a year out of karts, 17-year-old Verstappen has been […]
27/05/2019 Kvyat driving ‘better than ever’ in 2019 May 27 (GMM) Former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat says he is driving better than ever in 2019. The 25-year-old Russian had a meteoric start to his F1 career in 2014, earning a swift […]
23/10/2018 Uncertainty about future ‘annoying’ – Hartley Oct.23 (GMM) Brendon Hartley says the uncertainty about his place at Toro Rosso for 2019 is getting "annoying". It is believed team owner Red Bull will replace the New Zealander with […]
30/05/2016 Sainz’s ‘chance will come’ – Marko May 30 (GMM) While Daniil Kvyat's place in the Red Bull programme might be in tatters, Carlos Sainz remains on track. That is the view of Dr Helmut Marko, the architect of Red Bull's […]
04/12/2017 Kvyat in talks over Formula E move Dec.4 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat could revive his motor racing career in Formula E. After a tumultuous couple of years, the 23-year-old Russian lost his place not only at Toro Rosso, but in the […]
11/10/2018 James Key exit hurt Toro Rosso – Gasly Oct.11 (GMM) The departure of technical boss James Key hurt Toro Rosso this year. That is the admission of Pierre Gasly, the Toro Rosso driver who is switching to the senior Red Bull […]