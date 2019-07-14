Stronger Giovinazzi good for Raikkonen – boss

Jul.14 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur says it is good that Alfa Romeo’s second driver is now closer to the pace.

Earlier, it was said that of the 20 drivers on the grid this year, it is Pierre Gasly, Robert Kubica and Alfa’s Antonio Giovinazzi who were struggling the most.

But Italian Giovinazzi finally scored his first point two weeks ago in Austria, compared to teammate Kimi Raikkonen’s 21.

“Yeah, it cost me a little bit of my hair,” he said at Silverstone. Indeed, immediately after the race in Austria, the 25-year-old was chased around the Alfa motor home by a scissors-wielding Vasseur following a bet.

Now, at Silverstone, Giovinazzi actually outqualified 2007 world champion Raikkonen.

“Antonio has been closer to Kimi for the last few races,” team boss Vasseur told Ilta Sanomat newspaper.

“That’s a good thing for Kimi too, because the team needs two strong drivers.”



