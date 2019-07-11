Lando Norris plays down father’s wealth

07/08/2017 McLaren wants same drivers in 2018 – Norris Aug.7 (GMM) Lando Norris has calmed speculation he could be about to burst into formula one. The 17-year-old Briton, who is a McLaren junior driver, staked a claim on future F1 […]
11/09/2017 McLaren will not loan Norris to rival team Sep.11 (GMM) Zak Brown says McLaren will not loan Lando Norris to another F1 team. Briton Norris, the 17-year-old star of European F3, is tipped for a bright future in F1 and already […]
12/09/2016 Stroll ‘absolutely’ ready for F1 debut Sep.12 (GMM) Lance Stroll says he is ready to drive a formula one car. Still just 17, the Canadian is now the favourite to replace Felipe Massa at Williams for 2017. Stroll's father is […]
08/11/2018 Brazilian ready for McLaren reserve role Nov.8 (GMM) Sergio Sette Camara says he is ready for formula one. The 20-year-old Brazilian driver, who will stay in Formula 2 next year, will also be a McLaren test driver in 2019. He […]
09/06/2019 Perez defends Stroll and billionaire father Jun.9 (GMM) Sergio Perez has defended teammate Lance Stroll and the Canadian driver's billionaire father. Last year, fashion mogul Lawrence Stroll bought the ailing Force India team, […]
20/03/2019 ‘Finally I have a race car’ – Stroll Mar.20 (GMM) Lance Stroll is delighted to once again have "a race car". The 2016 European F3 champion made his F1 debut in 2017, scoring a podium. But last year was a horror season for […]
17/10/2016 Stroll set, Bottas less certain for Williams Oct.17 (GMM) Lance Stroll will definitely be at Williams in 2017, according to multiple authoritative media sources. One of them is the Finnish broadcaster MTV, adding that the British […]
13/09/2016 Stroll admits ‘pressure’ of F1 debut rumours Sep.13 (GMM) Lance Stroll has admitted he is feeling the "pressure" of speculation linking him with the Williams race seat for 2017. With Felipe Massa announcing his impending retirement […]
04/11/2016 Schumacher on cusp of F3 step Nov.4 (GMM) Mick Schumacher has admitted he is poised to step up to one of the final steps before hitting formula one -- European F3. Teenager Lance Stroll, who at 18 is just a year […]
14/09/2018 Vandoorne, Ocon, admit F1 exits approaching Sep.14 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Ocon have admitted that their F1 careers could be racing towards the chequered flag. Belgian Vandoorne is losing his McLaren seat, while […]
