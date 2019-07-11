2020 race seat for Ocon ‘100pc’ sure – source

26/06/2019 Wolff optimistic of finding seat for Ocon Jun.26 (GMM) Toto Wolff says he is "very optimistic" Esteban Ocon will return to the F1 grid next year. Ocon lost his race seat at Force India at the end of last year when Lawrence […]
28/05/2015 Deadline on Lotus-Renault buyout deal looming May 28 (GMM) International media sources believe Lotus is on the cusp of being sold. Just two weeks ago, amid rumours the Enstone team was in talks with its former owner Renault, Lotus […]
08/06/2019 Ocon ‘working hard’ for 2020 race seat Jun.8 (GMM) Esteban Ocon says his hopes of returning to the grid next year remain high. Having missed out on a seat for 2019, the former Force India driver now travels the calendar as […]
11/11/2016 Wehrlein disappointed to miss Force India seat Nov.11 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein could not hide his disappointment after it emerged that Manor teammate Esteban Ocon is moving up to Force India for 2017. Both backed by Mercedes, German […]
21/10/2016 Wehrlein now plays down Force India link Oct.21 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein has played down suggestions he will definitely fill the vacant spot left by Nico Hulkenberg at Force India for 2017. Many in the paddock believe the […]
02/06/2015 F1 engine ‘tokens’ spent for Canada Jun.2 (GMM) Engine manufacturers are finally preparing to deploy in-season performance 'tokens' in 2015. Until now, although Mercedes, Ferrari, Renault and Honda had made modifications […]
09/12/2015 Renault ‘must change drivers’ for 2016 – Briatore Dec.9 (GMM) Former Renault team boss Flavio Briatore has urged the French carmaker to look carefully at its contracted driver lineup for 2016. Amid Lotus' struggle for survival late this […]
30/08/2018 Ocon confirms failed McLaren seat fitting Aug.30 (GMM) Esteban Ocon has admitted he had a seat fitting at McLaren's Woking factory. Last week, it was rumoured the Frenchman could be ousted by Lance Stroll at Force India, but […]
