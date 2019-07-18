McLaren denies Renault-only ‘party mode’

Jul.18 (GMM) McLaren boss Andreas Seidl has denied that Renault’s works team has a “party mode” setting that is not available to its customer.
After Silverstone, McLaren’s Carlos Sainz said he was surprised by the top speed achieved by Daniel Ricciardo in the works car, even though they theoretically use exactly the same engine.
But Seidl denied this is evidence of unequal treatment.
“If you see the data, it has to do with the settings used by Renault,” he told AS newspaper.
“We have total confidence in the transparency between us, and the rules are very clear that manufacturers and customers must always receive the same in terms of equipment and engine maps and things of that nature.”
When asked specifically if Renault has a ‘party mode’ that McLaren does not, Seidl answered: “Not at all.”
27/03/2018 Mercedes rivals have no ‘party mode’ – Wurz Mar.27 (GMM) Alex Wurz has weighed into the debate about Mercedes' supposed engine "party mode".
After Lewis Hamilton dominated qualifying in Melbourne, some said it was because his car […]
16/07/2019 McLaren to remain ‘independent’ – Seidl Jul.16 (GMM) McLaren is determined to remain "independent".
That is the view of the British team's new boss Andreas Seidl, following comments made by works Renault driver Daniel […]
12/12/2018 McLaren not ‘copying’ Red Bull car – Sainz Dec.12 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has played down claims McLaren is 'copying' Red Bull's chassis concept for 2019.
With Red Bull moving to Honda power, some have observed that McLaren will now […]
13/04/2019 Sainz urges Renault to improve reliability Apr.13 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has backed Renault's efforts to improve the reliability of its power unit.
Renault, supplying engines not just to its own works team but also customer McLaren, […]
09/04/2017 Red Bull gap not easy to close – Verstappen Apr.9 (GMM) Red Bull's drivers admit it will take time for the team to get close to the top two teams in 2017.
If the pecking order was unclear after Melbourne, the 1.5 second gap from […]
14/07/2019 Renault back on track after failed upgrade Jul.14 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo says Renault is getting back on course after a recent setback.
At Paul Ricard, for the French works team's home race, Renault brought a major car upgrade […]
20/06/2018 Toro Rosso to keep ‘works’ Honda status Jun.20 (GMM) Toro Rosso will not lose its works status now that senior team Red Bull has signed up to also be powered by Honda engines from 2019.
That is the news from Honda's F1 general […]
11/01/2019 Rookie Norris backs changes at McLaren Jan.11 (GMM) Lando Norris has backed the changes that McLaren hopes will put the once-great British team back on track in 2019.
McLaren had a dire season in 2018 but heads into this year […]
23/06/2019 McLaren leaving Alonso era in the past Jun.23 (GMM) McLaren appears to be moving on from the Fernando Alonso era.
In recent days, team supremo Zak Brown said there is no room for the Spaniard in 2020 because McLaren is happy […]
20/02/2018 McLaren set to announce Petrobras deal Feb.20 (GMM) McLaren is set to announce a sponsorship deal with Petrobras, the state-linked Brazilian oil multinational.
According to Grande Premio publication, the deal will be […]