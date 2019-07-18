Alfa Romeo confirms designer Resta’s exit

Jul.18 (GMM) The path is clear for Simone Resta to return to Ferrari as chief designer.

Alfa Romeo has now confirmed Resta’s departure as technical boss, to be replaced by the team’s existing aerodynamics chief on August 1.

Specialist publications say Resta, who only switched to Alfa Romeo last year, will then do some mandatory ‘gardening leave’ in the road car department at Maranello.

“I wish him all the best for his future appointments,” said Alfa Romeo team boss Frederic Vasseur.



Share this story:

Tweet

Email

Print

