Alfa Romeo confirms designer Resta’s exit

04/02/2019 Alfa to reveal innovative 2019 car – report Feb.4 (GMM) Sauber - now called Alfa Romeo - could have a surprise in store with the design of its 2019 car.
That is the claim of Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The authoritative […]
26/03/2019 Non B-teams trying to ‘harm’ Haas – Steiner Mar.26 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner says rival teams are trying to "harm" the Ferrari-linked outfit by lobbying to stop the practice of so-called 'B teams'.
Ahead of crunch meetings […]
28/02/2019 Raikkonen admits Alfa Romeo ‘fast’ Feb.28 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen has played down mounting speculation about Alfa Romeo's ability to be a dark horse of 2019.
His former Ferrari teammate, Sebastian Vettel, on Wednesday […]
13/07/2019 Designer Resta returning to Ferrari – source Jul.13 (GMM) Ferrari's former chief designer is returning to the Maranello team.
Mid last year, it emerged that Simone Resta would move to the new Ferrari-linked Alfa Romeo project.
But […]
25/05/2019 Binotto admits designer could return to Ferrari May 25 (GMM) Ferrari could recall its former chief designer from Alfa Romeo.
Mid last year, it emerged that Simone Resta would move from Maranello to Sauber, the Swiss team that this […]
04/12/2017 Marchionne says Fiat quit threat ‘serious’ Dec.4 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne has reiterated his threat to pull Ferrari out of F1 after 2020.
In fact, the Fiat CEO is now also threatening to withdraw Sauber's newly announced Alfa […]
24/04/2019 Giovinazzi wants more ‘time to learn’ Apr.24 (GMM) Antonio Giovinazzi will soon look better alongside his Alfa Romeo teammate Kimi Raikkonen.
That is the view of team boss Frederic Vasseur, after the Italian struggled to […]
18/04/2019 Vasseur wants ‘podiums’ for Alfa Romeo Apr.18 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur is targeting "podiums" for Alfa Romeo.
After the Italian brand linked up with Sauber, the Hinwil based team's boss said he is aware of the successful […]
30/05/2019 Teams split over standard parts May 30 (GMM) F1 teams are split over whether the idea of standardised components should be kept alive.
Recently, the FIA has been sending out tenders for single suppliers to design and […]
03/06/2019 F1 insider comments on Renault-Ferrari alliance Jun.3 (GMM) Well-known Ferrari insider Leo Turrini predicts that the Maranello team and Renault are about to align politically in F1.
Fiat Chrysler chairman John Elkann is reportedly […]