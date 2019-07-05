Mercedes admits ‘fundamental’ cooling flaw

Jul.5 (GMM) A “fundamental” car design flaw cost Mercedes its chance of winning a ninth consecutive win of 2019 in Austria.

That is the admission of the otherwise dominant team’s trackside engineering boss Andrew Shovlin.

The team admitted after the race at the Red Bull Ring, which was won by Max Verstappen, that the 2019 Mercedes does not have big enough radiators.

Shovlin explained: “It all really goes down to the fundamental design of the car.”

He said because engineers wanted the packaging of the 2019 car to be “very, very tight”, it is not good enough at cooling the engines when ambient temperatures are high.

“Fundamentally the car doesn’t have big enough radiators,” said Shovlin.

And team boss Toto Wolff said the Mercedes drivers, including championship leader Lewis Hamilton, could have more issues at forthcoming races in the summer.

Shovlin continued: “When you get to that point you are really limited in your options.”

Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas said they used the “lift and coast” method to cool the engine in Austria, which meant Red Bull and Ferrari were faster.

“So we couldn’t really race properly, attack or defend. It felt a bit like a survival game in the end,” said Shovlin.

He said designers are therefore “working on systems” to improve the situation for other hot races this year.

“We’ve got a lot of projects looking at this particular issue with the cooling, how we can improve that,” said Shovlin.

Related News

  • 21/02/2019 Wolff admits Ferrari ‘half a second ahead’ Feb.21 (GMM) Toto Wolff has confirmed reports that Ferrari appears to be leading the entire 2019 field by half a second. "I agree with Franz (Tost)," said the Mercedes […]
  • 27/11/2017 Tilke defends Abu Dhabi layout after dull finale Nov.27 (GMM) Hermann Tilke has defended the Abu Dhabi layout after a processional 2017 finale. Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko said after Sunday's race: "It was one of the worst races I can […]
  • 02/07/2018 Strategist keeps job after Mercedes blunder Jul.2 (GMM) Mercedes' chief strategist will keep his job after a serious blunder during the Austrian grand prix. Both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas retired with technical problems […]
  • 30/06/2019 Wolff not ruling out Verstappen for 2020 Jun.30 (GMM) Toto Wolff is not ruling out making a move for Max Verstappen for 2020. The big buzz in the Austrian GP paddock is that Verstappen might be able to escape from his Red Bull […]
  • 02/07/2018 Strategist keeps job after Mercedes blunder Jul.2 (GMM) Mercedes' chief strategist will keep his job after a serious blunder during the Austrian grand prix. Both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas retired with technical problems […]
  • 02/03/2018 Wolff predicts three-way fight in 2018 Mar.2 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton had a few eyebrows raising as the first winter test concluded in Barcelona on Thursday. The Mercedes driver and reigning world champion's top time had some […]
  • 17/12/2018 Costa plays down 2019 Mercedes engine problem Dec.17 (GMM) Aldo Costa has played down fears Mercedes' 2019 campaign is starting off with an engine problem. Team boss Toto Wolff said recently that there had been initial problems with […]
  • 06/10/2017 Bottas struggle is ‘Mercedes’ fault’ – Lauda Oct.6 (GMM) Niki Lauda says struggling Valtteri Bottas is not to blame for his collapse in form. The Finn was having a solid first season for Mercedes until a few races ago, when Ferrari […]
  • 01/07/2019 Overheating Mercedes ‘not racing’ in Austria – Wolff Jul.1 (GMM) Mercedes' "Achilles heel" was exposed in Austria, team boss Toto Wolff has admitted. "We knew it would be a difficult race for us," said Valtteri Bottas. "In the end it was […]
  • 08/04/2018 Mercedes says Ferrari simply faster in Bahrain Apr.8 (GMM) Toto Wolff says Ferrari's pace in Bahrain vindicates his pre-season claim that Mercedes will struggle to win another title in 2018. Prior to Melbourne, where Mercedes' new […]