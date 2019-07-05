Mercedes admits ‘fundamental’ cooling flaw

21/02/2019 Wolff admits Ferrari ‘half a second ahead’ Feb.21 (GMM) Toto Wolff has confirmed reports that Ferrari appears to be leading the entire 2019 field by half a second. "I agree with Franz (Tost)," said the Mercedes […]
27/11/2017 Tilke defends Abu Dhabi layout after dull finale Nov.27 (GMM) Hermann Tilke has defended the Abu Dhabi layout after a processional 2017 finale. Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko said after Sunday's race: "It was one of the worst races I can […]
02/07/2018 Strategist keeps job after Mercedes blunder Jul.2 (GMM) Mercedes' chief strategist will keep his job after a serious blunder during the Austrian grand prix. Both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas retired with technical problems […]
30/06/2019 Wolff not ruling out Verstappen for 2020 Jun.30 (GMM) Toto Wolff is not ruling out making a move for Max Verstappen for 2020. The big buzz in the Austrian GP paddock is that Verstappen might be able to escape from his Red Bull […]
02/07/2018 Strategist keeps job after Mercedes blunder Jul.2 (GMM) Mercedes' chief strategist will keep his job after a serious blunder during the Austrian grand prix. Both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas retired with technical problems […]
02/03/2018 Wolff predicts three-way fight in 2018 Mar.2 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton had a few eyebrows raising as the first winter test concluded in Barcelona on Thursday. The Mercedes driver and reigning world champion's top time had some […]
17/12/2018 Costa plays down 2019 Mercedes engine problem Dec.17 (GMM) Aldo Costa has played down fears Mercedes' 2019 campaign is starting off with an engine problem. Team boss Toto Wolff said recently that there had been initial problems with […]
06/10/2017 Bottas struggle is ‘Mercedes’ fault’ – Lauda Oct.6 (GMM) Niki Lauda says struggling Valtteri Bottas is not to blame for his collapse in form. The Finn was having a solid first season for Mercedes until a few races ago, when Ferrari […]
08/04/2018 Mercedes says Ferrari simply faster in Bahrain Apr.8 (GMM) Toto Wolff says Ferrari's pace in Bahrain vindicates his pre-season claim that Mercedes will struggle to win another title in 2018. Prior to Melbourne, where Mercedes' new […]