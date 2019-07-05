Less data would make F1 better – Raikkonen

26/05/2019 Raikkonen not ruling out 2021 contract May 26 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen says it is possible he will keep racing beyond the end of his current contract. Having debuted in 2001, the Finn says reaching the 300 grand prix mark this […]
24/04/2019 Giovinazzi wants more ‘time to learn’ Apr.24 (GMM) Antonio Giovinazzi will soon look better alongside his Alfa Romeo teammate Kimi Raikkonen. That is the view of team boss Frederic Vasseur, after the Italian struggled to […]
08/03/2019 Raikkonen hoping for Lotus-like season in 2019 Mar.8 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen is quietly hoping for a race win in 2019. The Finn has left Ferrari after a long career with the Maranello marque, and now drives for the Ferrari-linked Sauber […]
04/02/2019 Alfa to reveal innovative 2019 car – report Feb.4 (GMM) Sauber - now called Alfa Romeo - could have a surprise in store with the design of its 2019 car. That is the claim of Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport. The authoritative […]
14/02/2019 Raikkonen does not feel too old for F1 Feb.14 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen says he does not feel too old to still be in formula one. Although dropped by Ferrari for 2019, the Finn surprised the F1 world last year by announcing that […]
29/04/2019 No extra speed from flexible wing – Raikkonen Apr.29 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen has played down claims Alfa Romeo deliberately tried to race a 'flexible' front wing in Baku. The Finn was kicked out of qualifying when it was found that the […]
04/03/2019 Midfield pecking order ‘a mystery’ – Raikkonen Mar.4 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen says the pecking order behind the top three teams is "a big mystery". Some are predicting that Alfa Romeo is now ready to take on Renault to be the 'best of […]
15/04/2019 Budget caps ‘will not help F1’ – Villeneuve Apr.15 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve says a budget cap is the wrong direction for F1. With support from the FIA and many teams, the sport's new owner Liberty Media is determined to impose […]
06/07/2017 Cosworth attends latest F1 engine meeting Jul.6 (GMM) If the latest F1 meeting is any indication, the sport's future is looking bright. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff headed to his native Austria for this weekend's grand prix only […]
15/11/2018 Raikkonen ‘not worried’ about Sauber move Nov.15 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen says he is not worrying about his step back to the Sauber team for 2019. The Finn and 2007 world champion is being replaced at Ferrari by Charles Leclerc, […]