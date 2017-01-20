Haas ‘easier’ than McLaren, Renault – Magnussen

Jan.20 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he is already enjoying life at his new F1 home.
After an abortive career so far, falling out with both McLaren and Renault after single seasons with the respective teams, the Dane has switched to the American outfit Haas for 2017 and beyond.
“It’s a good team,” Magnussen told the Danish newspaper BT, during a visit this week to the Ferrari-linked outfit’s UK base.
“It is much easier to navigate than the other teams I’ve worked with,” he explained. “And it’s not just that Haas is smaller, with fewer people.
“It’s also because it is clear who is doing what. Who is responsible. It suits me well,” the 24-year-old added.
Some have suggested Haas is actually another downwards step in Magnussen’s career, having debuted for McLaren and then also falling out with Renault last year.
“This building in Banbury is not very big compared to McLaren’s headquarters in Woking,” Magnussen admitted. “But you have to remember that Banbury is only one of several sites for Haas F1.
“Next week I’m going to the US to visit the Haas department that is there. Before Christmas I was in Italy and visited both Dallara and the department that Haas has at Ferrari in Maranello,” he revealed.
“On Friday I will drive the Haas car for the first time in Ferrari’s simulator,” Magnussen said.
He said he is happy about Haas’ strong links with Ferrari.
“I believe that Ferrari had the second best engine last year,” said Magnussen. “Behind Mercedes, but ahead of Renault and Honda. And I think that will be the case again this year.”
But he played down claims that Haas will have a tough second season in F1, as is so often the case for new teams.
“I have heard that theory, but I think Haas can build on the good season it had in 2016,” said Magnussen. “In that respect I think the atypically small organisation and the close collaboration with Ferrari will be an advantage.”
As for his new teammate Romain Grosjean, Magnussen said: “I’ve had some good fights with him in the past, and what I do know is that we are completely equal (at Haas).”
BT said Haas has scheduled a private ‘filming day’ for its 2017 car two days before official testing begins in Barcelona late next month.
31/10/2016 Haas admits 2017 talks with Magnussen Oct.31 (GMM) Gunther Steiner has admitted Haas has been in touch with Kevin Magnussen about 2017.
With Dane Magnussen's future at Renault uncertain, reports emerged in Mexico at the […]
09/11/2016 Magnussen signs ‘multi-year’ Haas deal – source Nov.9 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen will switch from Renault to the American team Haas for 2017, a source told us on Wednesday morning.
The Dane had been hoping for a longer stay with the works […]
30/11/2016 Magnussen looking forward to ‘simple’ Haas team Nov.30 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has admitted he is looking forward to the simplicity of the Haas team, after a year at the French works outfit Renault.
At his final grand prix with Renault […]
21/09/2016 Magnussen wants to stay at Renault – advisor Sep.21 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen's advisor says the Dane still regards staying at Renault as his 'plan A' for 2017.
Currently fielding Magnussen alongside Jolyon Palmer on one-year deals […]
21/04/2016 Magnussen never received McLaren road car Apr.21 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen claims he never received his company car, after racing and testing for the McLaren team for more than two years. The Dane had to apologise to McLaren fans […]
18/04/2016 ‘No reason’ Magnussen won’t stay at Renault Apr.18 (GMM) Renault official Cyril Abiteboul says he has been impressed with the team's 2016 race driver Kevin Magnussen. The young Dane joined the new works Renault project at Enstone […]
13/11/2016 Grosjean backs Magnussen’s Renault exit Nov.13 (GMM) Romain Grosjean has backed his incoming teammate Kevin Magnussen's decision to leave the works Renault team in order to join Haas.
A year ago, Frenchman Grosjean made the […]
19/01/2017 Magnussen ‘disappointed’ with Renault criticism Jan.19 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he was "disappointed" to hear about his former Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul's recent parting shot.
Last week, as the Danish driver heads to Haas for […]