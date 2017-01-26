Wolff admits Bottas rivals on 2018 radar

Jan.26 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted that Valtteri Bottas needs to prove he should keep his new seat at Mercedes beyond 2017.
Unusually for a top team, Mercedes has signed only a one-year deal with the Finn.
Wolff admitted to Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport that the short deal leaves Mercedes’ options open in the event that Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso, Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz might be available for 2018.
“Of course,” said the Mercedes boss.
“Neverthelesss, we would like the Bottas solution to work and the question of a new driver will no longer be posed.
“But as you can see from Nico (Rosberg), tomorrow’s situation can be different from today’s. We’ll see how Bottas compares with Lewis (Hamilton) and how the other drivers are going as well. Also our own boys at Sauber (Pascal Wehrlein) and Force India (Esteban Ocon).
“There are a lot of options for 2018 onwards,” Wolff added.
Wolff also played down Mercedes’ loss of its technical chief Paddy Lowe, saying the team is “very strong” in terms of other technical personnel.
But asked if Lowe’s successor will be the Ferrari refugee James Allison, he answered: “We will have to wait, but of course, James must be on the radar of every top team.”
Finally, Wolff responded to those who say that although the chassis and tyre rules are changing dramatically for 2017, it will be Mercedes’ engine that continues to set the pace.
“At the end of last season, the difference between the power units was only one and a half tenths,” he said. “So it could be less than a tenth this season. Then it will be again be more about the chassis.”
07/12/2016 Wolff wanted midfield team for Wehrlein in 2017 Dec.7 (GMM) Toto Wolff says it would be better if Pascal Wehrlein got another "year or two" to develop at a midfield team before stepping up at Mercedes.
The German camp is currently […]
21/09/2016 Wolff slams Gutierrez for backmarker driving Sep.21 (GMM) Toto Wolff is the latest F1 figure to hit out at the driving of Haas racer Esteban Gutierrez.
Lewis Hamilton infamously gave the Mexican 'the finger' earlier this year, and […]
16/02/2016 Wehrlein, Ocon to share Mercedes reserve role Feb.16 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein and Esteban Ocon will share the role as Mercedes' reserve driver in 2016. Last year, as he charged towards the DTM title, it was Wehrlein who would have […]
16/12/2016 Vettel emerging as Mercedes favourite for 2018 Dec.16 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel is emerging as a favourite to become Nico Rosberg's longer term replacement at Mercedes.
But the German has said he is definitely not leaving his Ferrari […]
02/02/2015 Day of contrasts marks start of test season Feb.2 (GMM) F1's 2015 test season kicked off on Sunday amid stark contrasts, as Mercedes looked set to extend its utter dominance into a second championship campaign. The German giant, […]
21/06/2015 Wolff expects fast Ferrari on Sunday Jun.21 (GMM) "Very good, but strange," said Niki Lauda, after Mercedes locked out the front row of the grid for Sunday's Austrian grand prix. He was referring to the way Lewis Hamilton […]
23/09/2015 Mercedes must ‘think about’ team orders – Wolff Sep.23 (GMM) After Mercedes' mysterious performance slump of Singapore, boss Toto Wolff is no longer ruling out team orders. Earlier, Wolff said he would continue to allow the […]
23/04/2015 Lauda wants Hamilton deal by Spanish GP Apr.23 (GMM) Yet another deadline is now looming over the finalisation of Lewis Hamilton's 2016 contract -- Barcelona. "Everything will be fixed by the Spanish grand prix on May 10," […]
24/05/2015 Hamilton right to be ‘angry’ – Wolff May 24 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton is right to be "angry" after Mercedes cost him the Monaco win. That was the admission of team boss Toto Wolff after a catastrophic strategic mistake in the […]