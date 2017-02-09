Alonso back in title-winning shape – trainer

03/02/2017 Heavier 2017 cars will still be faster Feb.3 (GMM) Although the weight of the cars is rising yet again, the 2017 grid will still be considerably faster.
Speed Week, a German language publication, said the minimum weight trend […]
28/01/2016 Sainz reveals weight loss for 2016 season Jan.28 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has revealed he is a new lightweight version for the 2016 season. It is believed some cars may be heavier this year, due to the tough new side-impact cockpit […]
16/04/2015 Alonso in top shape for years to come – trainer Apr.16 (GMM) Fernando Alonso will be in top physical shape for years to come, according to his trainer. After his mysterious Barcelona testing crash and hospitalisation, the Spanish […]
12/12/2016 Magnussen to gain 3 kilos for 2017 – trainer Dec.12 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has rejected the advice of Le Mans legend and Danish countryman Tom Kristensen.
Some days ago, Kristensen said that to compete with new Haas teammate Romain […]
02/10/2016 Raikkonen will cope with fast 2017 cars – trainer Oct.2 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen's trainer insists the Finn will be ready for the faster cars of 2017.
With Jenson Button's impending retirement, it will be Raikkonen - who turns 37 this month […]
24/02/2015 Alonso does not remember crash – Briatore Feb.24 (GMM) Flavio Briatore says Fernando Alonso does not remember the crash that has left him in a Barcelona hospital. McLaren has denied wild conspiracy theories about the cause of […]
12/11/2016 Alonso defends ‘sense of humour’ in Brazil Nov.12 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has defended running amok during Friday's free practice session in Brazil.
A year ago, the Spaniard triggered a social media storm by reclining in a […]
23/03/2015 Bottas ‘impatient’ for Malaysia return – manager Mar.23 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas is "impatient" to return to the cockpit of his Williams this weekend in Malaysia. That is the news of the Finn's manager Didier Coton, after his 25-year-old […]
02/05/2016 Ferrari won’t give up on 2016 title – Arrivabene May 2 (GMM) Maurizio Arrivabene insists Ferrari must keep its eye on the goal of winning the 2016 world championship. Amid reliability troubles and recent race incidents for Sebastian […]
30/03/2016 FIA doctors must green-light Alonso return Mar.30 (GMM) Fernando Alonso will not be cleared to race in Bahrain this weekend until a meeting with FIA doctors on Thursday. Following the Spaniard's terrifying high-speed crash in […]