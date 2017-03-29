Audi to attend next F1 engine meeting

Mar.29 (GMM) The Volkswagen brand Audi will attend a forthcoming meeting about the future of F1’s engine regulations.
That is the claim of the German-language Spox.com, which says the meeting hosted by the FIA will take place in Paris on Friday to discuss what the next engine formula might look like beyond 2021.
Notwithstanding the controversial ‘power units’ of today, FIA president Jean Todt has ruled out a return to the more popular and louder V10s of the past.
But the Frenchman is open to change.
“I realise this is a sensitive subject,” he told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica. “F1 is the flagship of the motor sport industry, and it must be in line with the technological developments of the industry.
“On the other hand it must be a balance to keep it sustainable. The machines today are too sophisticated,” said Todt.
He also thinks the current cars are too expensive, although Red Bull chief Christian Horner thinks the emphasis of the next F1 engines should actually be the sound.
“The best sounding car in Melbourne was a 12-year-old Minardi that had the worst sounding engine then and was hopelessly uncompetitive,” said Horner.
Even Toto Wolff, boss of Mercedes who have dominated throughout the current ‘power unit’ era, does not disagree.
“If we look into a future generation of engines, I think in the past there wasn’t enough emphasis on the sound. So if we can combine great, affordable technology with a lot of horse power and a good sound, that would be really ticking a box,” he said.
23/04/2015 Renault is Red Bull’s ‘best chance’ for success Apr.23 (GMM) Christian Horner on Thursday pinned Red Bull's hopes on the fate of its current engine supplier. For much of the season so far, the energy drink owned team's chiefs have […]
21/09/2015 Audi to enter F1 with Red Bull – report Sep.21 (GMM) Audi's Ingolstadt board has given the green light to formula one, the German publication Audi Bild claimed exclusively on Monday. Actually, the latest rumours about the […]
25/02/2016 F1 instability stopping VW foray – boss Feb.25 (GMM) Volkswagen has renewed its objection to approving a formula one project. Recently, Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne said he believes VW brand Audi was "quite ready" to […]
16/06/2015 VW says ‘no talks’ about F1 project Jun.16 (GMM) Volkswagen has issued another denial to seemingly constant speculation it might be considering a foray in formula one. VW Group brands including Audi and Porsche, already […]
13/02/2015 2017 reform could entice Newey back – Horner Feb.13 (GMM) A big change to the regulations could convince Adrian Newey to return to full throttle in formula one. That is the claim of Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, who insists […]
17/03/2015 Renault speeds towards Red Bull divorce Mar.17 (GMM) The divorce between Red Bull and Renault seems ever closer. Spain's El Mundo Deportivo claims that amid reports the French engine supplier is looking to buy Toro Rosso, […]
19/09/2015 VW not commenting on Red Bull rumours Sep.19 (GMM) Volkswagen on Saturday said it would not comment on speculation it might be the solution to Red Bull's engine dilemma. With the energy drink-owned stable now confirming its […]
24/10/2015 Horner not denying Red Bull-Honda reports Oct.24 (GMM) Suddenly, almost everything is back on the table as the crisis-struck Red Bull plots a course to stay in formula one. Mercedes power, however, is one possible exception, as […]
25/09/2015 Audi ‘definitely’ welcome in F1 – Wolff Sep.25 (GMM) Mercedes says it would welcome Audi to formula one. As Red Bull desperately seeks an alternative after splitting with Renault, rumours suggest the Volkswagen Group is now […]
19/02/2015 F1 rumours firing for Audi yet again Feb.19 (GMM) Rumours are once again doing the rounds that the Volkswagen Group is eyeing a place on the F1 grid. But according to Germany's respected Auto Motor und Sport, this time the […]