F1 won’t return to V10 engines – Todt

Mar.9 (GMM) Jean Todt has ruled out a reversion to screaming V10 engines for formula one.

Liberty Media’s new F1 sporting chief Ross Brawn admitted at the Barcelona test that although the faster cars are good, engine sound is still a major issue for the sport.

“I miss the V10 engines,” agreed Fernando Alonso this week. “Formula one today has a sound that it does not deserve.”

Brawn has indicated that Liberty and the FIA should re-think the current hybrid ‘power unit’ engine regulations beyond 2020.

But that plan does not appear to have the support of the FIA president.

Asked by the FIA’s own Auto magazine about a potential return to V10 or even V12 engines, Todt said: “It would not be accepted by society.

“We have a responsibility to run an organisation monitored by global society, and global society will not accept that.

“Indeed, I’m sure if you said ‘Let’s go back to engines from 10 years ago’, many manufacturers would not support such a move. I’m convinced a minimum of three out of four would leave,” said Todt.



