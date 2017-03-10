Force India tells drivers to lose weight

04/03/2015 Force India admits Q2 ‘difficult’ for Melbourne Mar.4 (GMM) Force India is expecting to be near the back of the grid at next weekend's Melbourne season opener. Due to cash-flow and supplier trouble, the Silverstone based team's 2015 […]
28/01/2015 Lotus to test 2015 Mercedes engine at Jerez Jan.28 (GMM) Lotus has hit back at reports it will not benefit from the 2015 specification of Mercedes' turbo V6 engine starting from the Jerez test this weekend. Auto Motor und Sport […]
03/11/2016 ‘Silly season’ to end in Brazil – Steiner Nov.3 (GMM) A long driver 'silly season' is finally coming to an end, according to Haas boss Gunther Steiner.
While it appears there are only a few seats left for 2017, vacancies at […]
02/03/2016 Bottas not among dieting F1 drivers Mar.2 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has counted himself as not among those drivers who are dieting hard ahead of the 2016 season. Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo admits he was told to lose 5 […]
11/10/2016 Vasseur hints at German, Finn or Russian for 2017 Oct.11 (GMM) Rumours are continuing to swirl about the potential look of Renault's 2017 driver lineup.
Multiple authoritative sources are reporting that Nico Hulkenberg looks set to […]
28/01/2015 F1 insider claims Force India ‘insolvent’ Jan.28 (GMM) The latest team in serious peril is Force India, according to an insider. The Silverstone based team announced on Wednesday that it is sitting out the first test of the […]
23/10/2016 Next Red Bull youngsters not ready for F1 – Horner Oct.23 (GMM) The 2017 grid is continuing to take shape, as the driver 'silly season' edges more crucial steps forward at the scene of the US grand prix.
The latest piece of the puzzle to […]
23/05/2015 Ecclestone pushing ahead with ‘customer cars’ May 23 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone's push for 'customer cars' in formula one has taken another step forward. The issue reportedly got the green light at the recent Strategy Group meeting. […]
29/08/2016 Perez hints news about future imminent Aug.29 (GMM) News about Sergio Perez's future may now be imminent.
It has been a hot topic in the F1 paddock recently, after Force India supremo Vijay Mallya said the Mexican has a deal […]