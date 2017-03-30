Massa tips Stroll to improve in 2017

Mar.30 (GMM) Felipe Massa has tipped his rookie teammate Lance Stroll to bounce back after a tough start to the teenager’s F1 career.
Having secured his Williams debut amid suggestions of being a wealthy ‘pay driver’, 18-year-old Stroll had a difficult winter with F1’s much faster cars for 2017 and then more troubles in the season opener in Melbourne.
But 35-year-old Massa, whose own F1 debut season at the age of 21 was similarly less than smooth, said he is doing what he can to help Stroll adjust.
“He’s 18,” the Williams driver told Brazilian broadcaster Sportv. “I remember when I was 18 and the mistakes I was making.
“Eventually you find out that you just needed time. For sure he will improve during the championship,” Massa added.
“He has ended up not having a great start, including what happened in testing. But he has to have patience and time.
“I’m passing on all the information to him, everything I see, to help him learn and to understand. I’ve known him since he was 8 years old,” Massa added.
“So I have all the affection to help him to develop and have a strong partnership during the season,” Massa said.
07/03/2017 Massa defends teenage Stroll after crashes Mar.7 (GMM) Felipe Massa has jumped to the defence of his new young F1 teammate, teenager Lance Stroll.
Canadian Stroll, 18, made not one but three significant mistakes in Barcelona last […]
07/11/2016 Bottas denies being Williams team leader Nov.7 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has played down suggestions his job description is fundamentally changing for 2017.
Ever since debuting for Williams in 2013, the Finn has had a more […]
08/12/2015 Bottas ‘not very happy’ with 2015 season Dec.8 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas admits he is "not very happy" with his 2015 season. In the end, the Finn out-scored his Williams teammate Felipe Massa for the second year running, but many […]
29/05/2016 Massa admits he could leave Williams May 29 (GMM) Felipe Massa has admitted that 2016 could be his last season driving for Williams.
Speculation in Monaco is linking not only the Red Bull Racing refugee Daniil Kvyat with […]
03/09/2016 F1 set for silly season ‘decision month’ – Nasr Sep.3 (GMM) Felipe Nasr has tipped September to host the culmination of this year's driver 'silly season'.
The Brazilian's countryman Felipe Massa has announced his decision to retire at […]
29/03/2017 Stroll expects more difficult races in 2017 Mar.29 (GMM) Lance Stroll says he is sure he will have more difficult races as he gets up to speed in F1.
The teenage rookie had a mistake-strewn winter, and he then crashed in Melbourne […]
22/07/2016 Bottas admits F1 future not secure yet Jul.22 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says he still does not know if he will be staying at Williams in 2017.
The British team is currently keeping its options open, amid links with Jenson Button […]
07/09/2016 Russian GP2 driver reveals F1 talks Sep.7 (GMM) Artem Markelov, a Russian GP2 driver, claims he is in talks with "a number of teams" about entering formula one.
The 21-year-old, who is linked to the ownership of the […]
23/01/2017 Massa won’t hand back retirement F1 car Jan.23 (GMM) Felipe Massa says he will not have to hand back the F1 car gifted to him by Williams for his retirement.
Amid his emotional farewell to the sport late last year, the British […]
23/03/2017 Massa confirms Williams ‘competitive’ Mar.23 (GMM) Felipe Massa has confirmed the paddock perception that Williams looks set to be 'best of the rest' behind F1's top three teams early in 2017.
Many observers believe that […]