McLaren contract stopped Alonso talks – Wolff

Mar.29 (GMM) Toto Wolff says it was mainly a contractual issue that halted negotiations between Mercedes and Fernando Alonso ahead of the 2017 season.
With McLaren-Honda now deep in crisis, but Alonso dropping strong hints that he wants to race on beyond his expiring deal, Mercedes chief Wolff earlier said it was a clash of personalities that made hiring Alonso less attractive.
“You have to see the team as a whole, with its dynamics, and that played its part,” he now tells the Spanish broadcaster Movistar.
But Wolff said the biggest issue with the talks between Mercedes and Alonso about the 35-year-old replacing Nico Rosberg this year was purely contractual.
“For me, Fernando is a great driver and a very important person for formula one,” he said.
“And yes, we had talks with him, but he is tied to McLaren with his contract and we respect that, so the negotiation did not prosper,” added Wolff.
“That was the situation — you have to respect the contracts,” he insisted.
Wolff says he sympathises with Alonso now that the extent of McLaren-Honda’s problems this year are clear.
“It is certainly not an easy situation for him, because McLaren is a great team and Honda a great engine manufacturer, but for some reason it hasn’t worked yet.
“For Fernando, not being able to fight for victories would not be easy. But we also miss McLaren — it’s an important brand for formula one, with great performances throughout history,” he added.
02/01/2015 Alonso first in line for Hamilton’s seat – Wolff Jan.2 (GMM) Fernando Alonso is at the top of Mercedes' list, should Lewis Hamilton not stay with the dominant German team beyond this year. That is the admission of team boss Toto Wolff, […]
02/02/2015 Hamilton, Dennis say Alonso not Mercedes-bound Feb.2 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton and Ron Dennis have dismissed speculation Fernando Alonso could be planning to spoil their respective plans. While Nico Rosberg pounded around Jerez on Sunday […]
27/02/2017 Mercedes wanted ‘a Bottas or a Wehrlein’ – Alonso Feb.27 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has finally confirmed reports Mercedes expressed interest in signing him up for 2017.
Ultimately, the German team replaced the suddenly-retired Nico Rosberg […]
05/12/2016 Mercedes ‘not ruling out’ Alonso for 2017 seat Dec.5 (GMM) Fernando Alonso and Mercedes have played down rumours linking the Spanish driver with Nico Rosberg's newly-vacant 2017 seat.
Team boss Toto Wolff has made a point of saying […]
17/05/2016 Rosberg begins 2017 talks with Ferrari – report May 17 (GMM) Championship leader Nico Rosberg is fast becoming a key to the 2017 'silly season'.
In Barcelona, Daimler chairman Dieter Zetsche announced that the on-form German is in […]
21/03/2017 Rosberg-Hamilton relationship ‘negative’ – Wolff Mar.21 (GMM) The intense relationship between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg had become "negative" for Mercedes.
That is the claim of Toto Wolff, as he puts a positive spin on the […]
03/03/2016 Wolff plays down Alonso driver swap claims Mar.3 (GMM) Toto Wolff has played down reports Fernando Alonso almost replaced reigning champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes last year. Alonso had made the claims on Spanish radio, […]
07/12/2016 Wolff wanted midfield team for Wehrlein in 2017 Dec.7 (GMM) Toto Wolff says it would be better if Pascal Wehrlein got another "year or two" to develop at a midfield team before stepping up at Mercedes.
The German camp is currently […]
15/12/2016 Vettel eyeing 2018 Mercedes deal – Berger Dec.15 (GMM) He will not replace Nico Rosberg in 2017, but the door to a future at Mercedes is a possibility for Fernando Alonso the year after.
That is the claim of Germany's Sport […]