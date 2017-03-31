‘No panic’ after Ferrari victory – Allison

Mar.31 (GMM) James Allison has hailed Ferrari’s return to winning form but vowed to hit back at his former employer.
The highly respected engineer ended his stint as Ferrari’s technical director last year amid tragedy and acrimony, switching to Mercedes for 2017 to run the title-winning UK-based team’s technical division.
But with Ferrari now relying on his successor Mattia Binotto and a team of mainly young Italian engineers, Briton Allison had to watch the red outfit return to winning form in Australia from the Mercedes pitwall.
“We have to pay tribute to Ferrari who have a very quick car,” Allison told Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport. “In Australia we were not able to keep up.
“If it was not clear after qualifying, it was understood after the race that this will be a season played out over small differences,” he added.
However, Allison is confident he can help Mercedes to regain its dominant place at the top of the pecking order.
“We don’t panic,” said the Briton. “It was only the first race in a long season and we still put two cars on the podium. So we are determined to turn those little differences in our favour at the next opportunity.”
Asked how Ferrari managed to put its nose in front with Sebastian Vettel in Melbourne, Allison answered: “They put us under pressure right from the start and that’s how we lost.”
There was also the crucial timing of Lewis Hamilton’s pitstop, with Allison admitting: “We thought the tyres would not last, and we feared a change of strategy by Seb, so we took the risk of making a pitstop and putting him behind.
“Ferrari took advantage of its opportunity very well,” he added.
30/03/2017 Ferrari to shine in China too – Alesi Mar.30 (GMM) Jean Alesi thinks his former F1 team, the great Maranello marque Ferrari, is finally ready to challenge for the title.
The Frenchman, whose only win for the Italian team was […]
29/03/2017 Pundits doubt McLaren will axe Honda Mar.29 (GMM) Two F1 pundits have played down reports McLaren could be about to sensationally dump Honda.
Given the great British team's disastrous start to its third season with the […]
04/01/2017 Allison ‘tragedy’ hurt Ferrari – Alesi Jan.4 (GMM) Jean Alesi thinks the departure of James Allison in 2016 had a big impact on Ferrari's season.
The former team driver told Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport that it was "sad" […]
29/03/2017 Audi to attend next F1 engine meeting Mar.29 (GMM) The Volkswagen brand Audi will attend a forthcoming meeting about the future of F1's engine regulations.
That is the claim of the German-language Spox.com, which says the […]
30/03/2017 Only DRS makes passing possible now – Massa Mar.30 (GMM) Felipe Massa thinks F1's controversial drag reduction system (DRS) is the only thing providing a glimmer of hope about overtaking in 2017.
Renault's Nico Hulkenberg said […]
29/03/2017 Fast Ferrari means Vettel will stay – Haug Mar.29 (GMM) The chance Sebastian Vettel will stay with Ferrari beyond 2017 stepped up a notch in Melbourne.
That is the view of former Mercedes chief Norbert Haug, not long after his […]
28/03/2017 Lauda not commenting on McLaren engine rumours Mar.28 (GMM) Niki Lauda has dodged speculation Mercedes could step in to help McLaren solve its performance crisis.
Rumours swept the Melbourne paddock last weekend that, now into its […]
21/07/2015 Allison vows to ‘finish my work’ at Ferrari Jul.21 (GMM) James Allison has hit back at rumours he might be the victim of Ferrari's new slump. Last week, as the Italian press analysed the apparent dip in Ferrari's 2015 resurgence, […]
29/03/2017 Mick Schumacher admits father ‘my idol’ Mar.29 (GMM) Mick Schumacher has broken his long public silence about his father, admitting the F1 legend and former Ferrari and Mercedes driver is "my idol".
Schumacher, who has just […]
29/03/2017 McLaren contract stopped Alonso talks – Wolff Mar.29 (GMM) Toto Wolff says it was mainly a contractual issue that halted negotiations between Mercedes and Fernando Alonso ahead of the 2017 season.
With McLaren-Honda now deep in […]