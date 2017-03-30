Only DRS makes passing possible now – Massa

Mar.30 (GMM) Felipe Massa thinks F1’s controversial drag reduction system (DRS) is the only thing providing a glimmer of hope about overtaking in 2017.
Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg said after the 2017 season opener last weekend that the new, faster cars this year have made overtaking “almost possible”.
“It’s a lot harder to get past now, but that was clear as soon as they changed the rules,” F1 veteran and Williams driver Massa told the Brazilian broadcaster Sportv.
“But it depends on the track. Australia is always a difficult circuit to pass on, so it will not always be like that,” he added.
At the same time, he thinks that while the extra downforce in 2017 has exacerbated the problem, the DRS system was introduced some years ago to solve that very issue.
However, new F1 sporting chief Ross Brawn has spoken about wanting to rid the sport of ‘artificial’ elements like DRS.
“It (overtaking) was always like this until they invented the DRS,” said Massa. “In the old days, the position you started was more or less where you finished if you didn’t make a mistake or have a problem.
“So it will not be the same as it was in the past, because of DRS. But if we didn’t have DRS, nobody would pass anyone,” he added.
07/03/2016 Massa wants new nose ‘as soon as possible’ Mar.7 (GMM) Felipe Massa has confirmed that Williams is hoping to get a new nose and front wing up and running as soon as possible. With the British camp's current short nose strongly […]
14/05/2015 Nasr says no Sauber upgrades yet May 14 (GMM) Felipe Nasr is expecting Sauber to suffer at the next few races. Early in 2015, the Brazilian rookie emerged as a potential star of the future, finishing fifth in Australia […]
30/03/2017 Drivers will cope physically in 2017 – Massa Mar.30 (GMM) Felipe Massa thinks F1 drivers will be tested physically in 2017.
That is despite the fact that the sport's new era, characterised by the much faster cars of 2017, kicked […]
17/03/2015 Mercedes supplying same engine to Williams Mar.17 (GMM) Mercedes has hit back at claims it is not supplying the same specification of engine to its F1 customers. In Australia, Williams' Felipe Massa was the fastest non-works […]
16/11/2015 Williams to appeal Massa disqualification Nov.16 (GMM) Williams is appealing Felipe Massa's disqualification from the Brazilian grand prix. The stewards stripped the Brazilian of his eighth place finish because a tyre had been […]
05/05/2016 Honda questions need for louder F1 May 5 (GMM) Honda has questioned moves to further turn up the volume of F1's current 'power units'. With many believing the turbo V6 engines are not loud enough for the 'show', for 2016 […]
06/01/2015 FIA super licence ‘points system’ emerges Jan.6 (GMM) The FIA has devised a points system as part of its clampdown on the ease of achieving an F1 super licence. With Max Verstappen set to debut this year at the controversially […]
23/03/2016 Bottas hopes new nose boosts Williams Mar.23 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says it is too early to become overly disappointed with the pace of Williams' 2016 car. The Finn finished just eighth in Australia, having qualified in the […]