Hamilton backs New York night race plans

Apr.28 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has backed apparent plans for a F1 night race in New York.
Recently, Bernie Ecclestone’s successor Chase Carey said a race in New York is a “priority”.
“In New York it would be really cool,” triple world champion Lewis Hamilton said in Russia.
“We definitely need two grands prix in the US. It would be incredible — it’s a stunning city.
“New Jersey would be a great backdrop for the grand prix. Whether it’s a night race, I think even the day it would be good, or the evening as the sunsets are stunning and with New York in the background it would be so cool.”
02/06/2015 Canada GP partly for sale – report Jun.2 (GMM) The Canadian grand prix is partly for sale, the Montreal daily La Presse reports. The newspaper said promoter Francois Dumontier, with a new ten-year race contract with […]
24/01/2017 F1 supremo Ecclestone ‘dismissed’ Jan.24 (GMM) F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has been officially ousted.
The news came as the sport's new owner Liberty Media announced it has completed its F1 takeover, installing […]
05/09/2015 Promoter says ‘no panic’ in Monza future talks Sep.5 (GMM) According to Bernie Ecclestone, the future of the Italian grand prix at Monza is hanging by a thread. Italian reports quote the F1 supremo as warning that, even after new […]
23/03/2016 Hamilton could retire with fourth title – Stewart Mar.23 (GMM) One more title could be enough to satisfy Lewis Hamilton's ambition. That is the view of Sir Jackie Stewart, who like Hamilton is a triple world champion. Briton Hamilton […]
11/01/2016 Mercedes to be strong again in 2016 – Hamilton Jan.11 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has tipped another year of strong form from himself and the Mercedes team. While Ferrari made progress in 2015 and is now targeting a full championship tilt […]
27/01/2017 No proposal for London GP yet – mayor Jan.27 (GMM) A spokesperson says London mayor Sadiq Khan has received no proposal about the possibility of a F1 street race in the city.
As he took over from Bernie Ecclestone, new F1 […]
13/12/2016 Rosberg exit ‘not good’ for F1 – Ecclestone Dec.13 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone and new F1 director Chase Carey are in contact with Toto Wolff about the identity of Nico Rosberg's Mercedes successor.
That is the claim of respected […]
08/09/2015 Monza should be ‘untouchable’ – Hamilton Sep.8 (GMM) Sunday's chequered flag has already waved, Monza is firmly on the 2016 calendar, but the future of the historic and popular Italian grand prix is still making news. That is […]
06/01/2017 Bottas ready to win in F1 – trainer Jan.6 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas is ready to win races in formula one, according to his trainer.
Antti Vierula once worked with Lewis Hamilton, and now his current client Bottas is actually […]