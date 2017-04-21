Lehto tips Raikkonen to bounce back

Apr.21 (GMM) Former F1 driver JJ Lehto has tipped his Finnish countryman Kimi Raikkonen to bounce back in 2017.
With Ferrari’s title hopes high this year, team chiefs issued a warning about Raikkonen’s performance after Shanghai, amid rumours Daniel Ricciardo or Sergio Perez might be in the frame for his seat for 2018.
“I haven’t heard anything about what his problems have been, but Kimi did not have a very easy start to the season,” Lehto, a former Ferrari test driver, told Finland’s Iltalehti newspaper.
“But the team is working really well and I know Kimi can do better,” he added.
“When you start having problems, it can snowball quickly but once you get the small details sorted out things can start to work well again,” Lehto said.
“After all, Kimi has definitely not lost his speed. Last year he drove really well and that doesn’t suddenly disappear over one winter.”
01/07/2016 Raikkonen still best choice for Ferrari – Salo Jul.1 (GMM) Mika Salo thinks his countryman Kimi Raikkonen remains the best choice for Ferrari beyond 2016.
The fabled Maranello team is clearly shopping around for alternatives to the […]
17/10/2016 Wehrlein admits to Force India talks Oct.17 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein has admitted he is in the frame to replace the Renault-bound Nico Hulkenberg for 2017.
With his strong Mercedes backing, Wehrlein made his F1 debut this year […]
25/05/2015 Boss Arrivabene gives Raikkonen ‘homework’ May 25 (GMM) Maurizio Arrivabene sent Kimi Raikkonen away from the Monaco grand prix with some "homework". Finn Raikkonen is already on notice to keep up his rate of improvement in 2015 […]
03/09/2016 F1 set for silly season ‘decision month’ – Nasr Sep.3 (GMM) Felipe Nasr has tipped September to host the culmination of this year's driver 'silly season'.
The Brazilian's countryman Felipe Massa has announced his decision to retire at […]
05/07/2016 Rumours link Wehrlein with Force India seat Jul.5 (GMM) Rumours are linking Pascal Wehrlein with a potential move to Force India for 2017.
In Austria, after the rookie German qualified his Manor in 12th place and then secured an […]
09/07/2016 Perez all signed up for 2017 – Mallya Jul.9 (GMM) Force India supremo Vijay Mallya says Sergio Perez is definitely staying at the Silverstone based team in 2017.
Earlier at Silverstone, Mexican Perez - who had been linked […]
03/09/2015 Williams keeps Bottas, Massa for 2016 Sep.3 (GMM) Williams will race into another season with Valtteri Bottas alongside Felipe Massa. The British team had options on both drivers for 2016, but it had been rumoured Finn […]
23/07/2016 Perez admits Renault ‘interesting option’ Jul.23 (GMM) Renault has emerged as Sergio Perez's main alternative in the event that he does not stay at Force India in 2017.
Force India supremo Vijay Mallya moved to end speculation […]
09/07/2016 Raikkonen keeps Ferrari ‘balanced’ – Stewart Jul.9 (GMM) News that Kimi Raikkonen is staying at Ferrari in 2017 was hailed on all sides in the Silverstone paddock.
Some, however, questioned Ferrari's ambition in re-signing the […]