Mateschitz ‘patient’ amid Red Bull struggle

19/09/2015 Lauda sure Ferrari will supply engines to Red Bull Sep.19 (GMM) Along with a clear quit threat, Red Bull has announced that it is splitting with long-time engine supplier Renault. "The separation from our engine partner at the end of the […]
28/12/2015 Red Bull cannot be written off – Wolff Dec.28 (GMM) Toto Wolff has tipped Red Bull to commence a process of rebuilding as the brand races back to the front in formula one. The energy drink company's premier F1 outfit […]
11/04/2015 Red Bull eyes F1 television rights – rumour Apr.11 (GMM) Rumours continue to swirl around the future of Red Bull in formula one. The former world champions are struggling so far in 2015, pointing fingers at engine supplier Renault […]
19/01/2017 F1 teams back away from buying shares – report Jan.19 (GMM) F1 teams are backing away from new owner Liberty's offer of shares in the sport they compete in.
We have reported that Liberty is offering up to 20pc of the sport's […]
16/01/2017 Renault will help Red Bull close gap – Mateschitz Jan.16 (GMM) Renault will help Red Bull "get closer" to Mercedes in 2017.
That is the claim of Dietrich Mateschitz, the low-profile billionaire founder and owner of Red Bull Racing and […]
26/05/2016 Ricciardo still in the game with new engine May 26 (GMM) Red Bull has made clear Daniel Ricciardo is still in the game at the energy drink company's top F1 team.
Although the Australian is an established F1 star, it has been F1 […]
09/10/2015 Mateschitz’s October deadline ‘good’ – Ricciardo Oct.9 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has backed the October deadline set by his boss to end Red Bull's current engine crisis. If the deadline comes and goes without the energy drink company […]
19/06/2015 Marko confirms engine ‘offer’ from Marchionne Jun.19 (GMM) Ferrari has offered to supply the struggling Red Bull team with engines. Following a shock round of speculation, the energy drink company's Dr Helmut Marko has now confirmed […]
24/07/2016 Red Bull well-positioned for future – Marko Jul.24 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko is confident Red Bull will be ready to challenge Mercedes for the title in 2017.
The energy drink-owned team has taken over from Ferrari as F1's […]
04/11/2015 Mateschitz slams rivals’ lack of ‘sportsmanship’ Nov.4 (GMM) Dietrich Mateschitz has accused Red Bull's powerful rivals of lacking the "courage and sportsmanship" to supply the team with engines in 2016. As he added another "three […]