Red Bull ‘in control’ of Sainz – Wolff

May 17 (GMM) Red Bull has “control” of Carlos Sainz’s F1 future, according to rival Mercedes’ chief Toto Wolff.
When Mercedes was on the market to replace Nico Rosberg, rumours emerged that Wolff looked into Toro Rosso driver Sainz’s contract situation.
Wolff told El Mundo Deportivo: “Yes, Carlos is ready and I like him and I like the family.
“Carlos is what he has to be: a modern driver, handsome, intelligent, fast,” he said.
It is believed Renault also looked into signing the 22-year-old for 2017, but Wolff said: “He is a Red Bull driver and they will always try to keep the good ones in their system or to control their destiny.
“And that’s the situation right now,” he added.
The Red Bull driver programme is headed by Dr Helmut Marko, who told El Confidencial that while Sainz is developing well, he still has room to improve.
“He has gone from being Carlos Sainz junior to Carlos Sainz the formula one driver,” he said.
“But I think he would develop better if he left the ‘Madrid protection zone’ of his father. He is still like a young bird in the next.
“He is fast – very fast – but he has to be consistent,” Marko added. “He made a stupid mistake in Bahrain, but he’s young, he can learn, and he has to be patient,” said Marko.
Although Red Bull Racing’s drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo are under contract for 2018, there are rumours one of them might depart anyway.
So when asked if Sainz might be released in that event, Marko answered: “Traditionally we talk about drivers after the summer. It’s too soon.”
As for strictly holding Sainz to his contract, he added: “If it was a much better team than Toro Rosso, we can talk.
“But Ferrari did not ask for Carlos — that was in the dreams of Carlos senior. So far no one has called us.
“He must concentrate on doing the best job possible and he will automatically develop. On the other hand, we need a reserve driver and Carlos is our first option.”
20/12/2016 Sainz says no Mercedes move for 2017 Dec.20 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has ruled himself out of the running to replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes.
Some pundits, like the British commentator Martin Brundle, have said that […]
12/12/2016 Williams not commenting on Bottas reports Dec.12 (GMM) Williams is not commenting on reports it rejected an initial offer from Mercedes to buy out Valtteri Bottas' 2017 contract.
As Mercedes looks to replace Nico Rosberg, Finn […]
27/01/2017 Sainz thinks Alonso will stay beyond 2017 Jan.27 (GMM) Carlos Sainz thinks the risk is low that his famous countryman Fernando Alonso will quit F1 at the end of 2017.
Disappointed with the sport's direction of the past decade, […]
08/04/2015 Lotus on pole for Renault buyout – report Apr.8 (GMM) Lotus has reportedly moved into pole position to be taken over by the French manufacturer Renault. Dissatisfied with its current status as mere supplier to Red Bull, the […]
21/02/2017 Sainz is Red Bull ‘reserve driver’ – Marko Feb.21 (GMM) Red Bull is clinging to its "reserve driver" Carlos Sainz, according to the energy drink marque's Dr Helmut Marko.
Some are raising their eyebrows after Renault, who earlier […]
27/02/2017 ‘No problems’ with 2017 Renault engine – Marko Feb.27 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has played down reports Renault's 2017 engine came out of the blocks with an apparent technical failure.
It emerged last week that, with the French marque […]
10/09/2015 New engine deal ‘first step’ to Red Bull future Sep.10 (GMM) Red Bull is now all but admitting that its next engine partner will be Ferrari. The energy drink stable, also comprising the Faenza based team Toro Rosso, has reportedly […]
20/03/2015 Marko says Toro Rosso cars could turn yellow Mar.20 (GMM) Toro Rosso's cars could turn yellow, Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko has admitted. As he criticises engine partner Renault for its retrograde step in 2015, Marko has also […]
15/06/2015 Better Renault engine not ready yet Jun.15 (GMM) Renault-powered teams face a longer wait for performance improvements in 2015. After a dire start to the season for the French manufacturer, boss Cyril Abiteboul said after […]