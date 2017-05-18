Wolff denies 5kg weight advantage rumours

11/05/2015 ‘Fuel flow story’ puts Ferrari on back foot May 11 (GMM) The Hamilton versus Rosberg show is back on, according to Mercedes chief Toto Wolff after the Spanish grand prix. Team chairman Niki Lauda beamed at Barcelona on Sunday as […]
10/05/2015 Lauda hears rumours of cars with ‘extra tank’ May 10 (GMM) The issue of 'fuel flow' has returned to the formula one paddock. A few races ago, we reported that the FIA was clamping down on monitoring the maximum allowed fuel flow […]
03/10/2016 Wolff excuses Hamilton over sabotage claims Oct.3 (GMM) Toto Wolff has excused Lewis Hamilton for triggering a conspiracy theory storm after the Malaysian grand prix.
The Briton's push to reclaim the world championship lead on […]
04/05/2017 Vettel tips Barcelona boost for Red Bull May 4 (GMM) Championship leader Sebastian Vettel has tipped his old team Red Bull to return to the top in formula one.
Currently, the 2017 title looks to be a fight between Ferrari - for […]
10/04/2017 Wehrlein heading for Bahrain comeback – Wolff Apr.10 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein is shaping up to make his return to the Sauber cockpit in Bahrain.
That is the view of one of his bosses, Mercedes chief Toto Wolff.
Currently, German […]
06/04/2017 Wolff plays down Melbourne defeat Apr.6 (GMM) Toto Wolff has calmed fears that Mercedes has finally been overtaken as F1's top team.
In Australia, Mercedes was beaten by Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who carried over a […]
03/06/2016 More crashes could mean team orders – Wolff Jun.3 (GMM) Toto Wolff has warned that more crashes between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg would cause Mercedes to rethink its policy of allowing the pair to race freely.
World champion […]
02/08/2016 Rosberg ‘lost the title’ in July – Montagny Aug.2 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton may now be a sure bet to win his third consecutive world championship this year.
Earlier with a 43-point deficit to Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg, a winning […]
11/05/2017 ‘Calm’ no advantage over Hamilton – Bottas May 11 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has denied his personality could give him the edge in his battle with teammate Lewis Hamilton this year.
After a more modest start, the Finn added a win in […]