F1 must attract ‘a new generation’ – Carey

05/05/2017 Ecclestone hits back after Carey jibe May 5 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has hit back at the claim that he presided over an era of saying "no".
After decades in charge of formula one, the 86-year-old was ousted by Liberty Media […]
19/05/2017 Carey expects ‘turbulent’ F1 talks May 19 (GMM) Chase Carey is expecting "turbulent" times ahead as negotiations with teams look set to kick off.
As Liberty Media takes over and the Bernie Ecclestone era is put in the […]
08/02/2017 Ousting Ecclestone a mistake – Mosley Feb.8 (GMM) Max Mosley thinks F1's new owners have made a mistake by dumping Bernie Ecclestone.
Although given the honorary title 'chairman emeritus', 86-year-old Briton Ecclestone has […]
09/08/2017 No rush to add more American races – Carey Aug.9 (GMM) Chase Carey says he will not rush to set up a second race in the United States.
Currently, the annual US grand prix is held in Austin, Texas.
But after the Liberty Media […]
27/05/2017 F1 income must not be ‘socialism’ – Haas May 27 (GMM) F1 must be "very careful" as it moves to shake up the income distribution model in the near future.
That is the warning of Gene Haas, the American billionaire owner of the […]
10/05/2017 Liberty bought F1 to end ‘crisis’ – Carey May 10 (GMM) Liberty Media decided to buy F1 because it saw potential amid the sport's "crisis".
That is the claim of Chase Carey, who has replaced long-time F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone […]
18/04/2017 Carey hits back at Ecclestone race fee comments Apr.18 (GMM) Chase Carey has hit back at his predecessor Bernie Ecclestone following comments made in Bahrain last weekend.
While attending his first race since being ousted as F1 […]
24/01/2017 F1 supremo Ecclestone ‘dismissed’ Jan.24 (GMM) F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has been officially ousted.
The news came as the sport's new owner Liberty Media announced it has completed its F1 takeover, installing […]
25/05/2017 Carey announces 21 races for 2018 May 25 (GMM) F1 chief executive Chase Carey has announced that there will be 21 grands prix next year.
That is just one race more than this season, despite the fact the sport's new […]