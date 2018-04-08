Ecclestone warns against unnecessary change

Apr.8 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone is making a low-profile visit to the Bahrain grand prix.

Ousted by Liberty Media just over a year ago, the former F1 supremo is attending the race as a guest of his friend, Bahrain’s King Hamad.

87-year-old Ecclestone’s visit coincides with a tense time in the F1 paddock, with Liberty having unveiled to the teams its controversial vision of the 2021 regulations.

And notably, Ecclestone in Bahrain wore his familiar white shirt with the former F1 logo displayed on the collar. Prior to this season, Liberty changed the sport’s logo, much to the chagrin of many fans.

Ecclestone said in Bahrain: “I don’t mind change, but only the things that do not work.

“If you start changing just for the sake of changing, that’s a waste of time,” added the Briton.



