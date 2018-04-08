Ecclestone warns against unnecessary change

Apr.8 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone is making a low-profile visit to the Bahrain grand prix.
Ousted by Liberty Media just over a year ago, the former F1 supremo is attending the race as a guest of his friend, Bahrain’s King Hamad.
87-year-old Ecclestone’s visit coincides with a tense time in the F1 paddock, with Liberty having unveiled to the teams its controversial vision of the 2021 regulations.
And notably, Ecclestone in Bahrain wore his familiar white shirt with the former F1 logo displayed on the collar. Prior to this season, Liberty changed the sport’s logo, much to the chagrin of many fans.
Ecclestone said in Bahrain: “I don’t mind change, but only the things that do not work.
“If you start changing just for the sake of changing, that’s a waste of time,” added the Briton.
15/01/2018 Trademark trouble over F1’s new logo Jan.15 (GMM) F1 is heading for trademark trouble after launching its new official logo.
Some fans were dismayed late last season when Liberty Media revealed that it is replacing the […]
25/11/2017 Liberty ready to reveal new F1 logo Nov.25 (GMM) F1's new owners are preparing to reveal a new official logo for the sport in Abu Dhabi.
Earlier, we reported that three potential new logos - to replace the familiar 'Flying […]
08/04/2017 Ecclestone could attend next two races Apr.8 (GMM) Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone could attend the next two grands prix.
The 86-year-old has been absent ever since Liberty Media decided to replace him for 2017 and beyond […]
03/05/2017 Ecclestone happy with Ferrari-Mercedes fight May 3 (GMM) Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone says the best thing about the sport's new era is that there is finally a fight at the front.
Invited as a guest of the respective […]
27/02/2017 Ecclestone’s right-hand man leaves F1 Feb.27 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone's long-time right hand man has also left F1.
For years, Pasquale Lattuneddu was the recently-ousted F1 supremo's most trusted aide, in charge of media […]
20/03/2017 Ecclestone not done with F1 Mar.20 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone is not yet done with formula one.
That is despite the fact that he was ousted as the sport's chief executive by Liberty Media, and insists he has "no idea" […]
27/11/2017 Drivers not keen on new F1 logo Nov.27 (GMM) Top F1 drivers have reacted coolly to the unveiling of the sport's new logo.
Although the full F1 rebranding won't be launched until the start of next season, the world got […]
18/04/2017 Carey hits back at Ecclestone race fee comments Apr.18 (GMM) Chase Carey has hit back at his predecessor Bernie Ecclestone following comments made in Bahrain last weekend.
While attending his first race since being ousted as F1 […]
05/06/2017 Ferrari has ‘better car’ – Ecclestone Jun.5 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone thinks Ferrari could finally be on the road back to world championship victory in 2017.
Despite being ousted as chief executive, the former F1 supremo has […]
30/03/2017 Former F1 drivers to get paddock passes Mar.30 (GMM) Former F1 drivers will find it much easier to attend grands prix in future.
In the Bernie Ecclestone era, even though they had entertained the spectators as the 'gladiators' […]