Carey wants new F1 deal with Barcelona

May 3 (GMM) Chase Carey says he would commit F1 to the Barcelona circuit “almost forever”.

But that doesn’t mean a new contract will be agreed between the organisers of the current Spanish grand prix and F1 owner Liberty Media.

“It’s not the only circuit in Spain,” F1 chief executive Carey told Spanish reporters in Barcelona.

“Very soon we will begin to see if we can find a path that benefits us both.

“Our goal is to reach a new agreement with Barcelona,” the American added, referring to the existing deal that expires in 2019. “We want to be in Barcelona in the long term.

“Forever? You could almost say that.”



