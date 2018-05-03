Carey wants new F1 deal with Barcelona

07/09/2016 Ecclestone not committing to post-sale F1 Sep.7 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone is not committing to his current role in charge of F1 if the sale to US media tycoon John Malone's Liberty Group goes through.
The first instalment in the […]
23/04/2018 Official denies Spanish GP in doubt Apr.23 (GMM) A Spanish official has played down rumours the future of the grand prix in Barcelona could be in doubt.
Barcelona's current contract is set to expire next year, and there […]
21/04/2017 F1 looking for new German GP home – Carey Apr.21 (GMM) The German grand prix could move away from its traditional venues at Hockenheim and the Nurburgring in the future.
That is the claim of new F1 supremo Chase Carey, who told […]
30/04/2017 F1 to better arrange calendar – Carey Apr.30 (GMM) F1's new owners are working on a plan to better organise the annual race calendar in future.
In recent seasons, the ever-expanding calendar has been criticised for the […]
20/01/2017 Liberty urges teams to buy into F1 Jan.20 (GMM) New F1 owner Liberty Media has urged the teams to buy into the sport.
Earlier this week, we reported that because the share offer would not include actual voting rights on […]
27/01/2017 Ecclestone denies ‘breakaway’ series claims Jan.28 (GMM) Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has denied reports he is planning to set up a 'breakaway' series.
Authoritative sources had hinted at the 86-year-old's move, perhaps […]
02/02/2017 Wolff not sure Ecclestone ‘really gone’ Feb.2 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone may be gone as chief executive, but he may not be gone for good according to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.
Long-time 'F1 supremo' Ecclestone, 86, recently […]
05/02/2018 Liberty ‘doing everything wrong’ – Ecclestone Feb.5 (GMM) Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has lashed out at the sport's new owners Liberty Media.
The 87-year-old said last week that he strongly disagrees with Liberty's decision […]
09/02/2018 F1 will still feature ‘pretty girls’ – Carey Feb.9 (GMM) Chase Carey has revealed he was not opposed to the concept of F1 'grid girls'.
The sport's new owner Liberty Media has been widely criticised for ending the decades-long […]