‘Nervous’ Vettel still favourite – Fittipaldi

Jun.27 (GMM) Emerson Fittipaldi thinks Ferrari is still in the box seat to win this year’s world championship.
Sebastian Vettel lost his narrow 1-point lead and dropped to 14 points behind Lewis Hamilton at Paul Ricard, following a messy, crash-strewn early phase of the race.
“From the first laps Vettel was too aggressive and then he got nervous,” F1 legend Fittipaldi told La Gazzetta dello Sport.
“But technically Ferrari has more chances to win and in fact in the last 3 or 4 grands prix Mercedes has understood how much Ferrari has improved. Toto Wolff was very surprised by the performance of the Scuderia,” he added.
“This championship is very balanced, even with a Red Bull that is very strong,” said Fittipaldi.
16/05/2017 Press hails ‘epic’ Hamilton-Vettel duel May 16 (GMM) F1's international press has hailed the return of a close battle for the world championship. In recent years, Mercedes has utterly dominated at the front, but this year […]
15/09/2016 Hamilton not worried about Singapore slump Sep.15 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he is not too worried about a repeat this weekend of Mercedes' poor showing in the Singapore grand prix last year. Amid three seasons of dominance for […]
21/06/2015 Wolff expects fast Ferrari on Sunday Jun.21 (GMM) "Very good, but strange," said Niki Lauda, after Mercedes locked out the front row of the grid for Sunday's Austrian grand prix. He was referring to the way Lewis Hamilton […]
05/07/2017 Vettel ‘crashgate’ over now – Lauda Jul.5 (GMM) Mercedes chiefs have called an end to the Sebastian Vettel 'crashgate' saga. After the now apologetic Ferrari driver essentially escaped further sanction for having been […]
19/03/2015 Wolff reveals Hamilton bought Ferrari supercar Mar.19 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has had contact with Ferrari, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has admitted. Paddock rumours in Australia suggested that, as he conducts his own negotiations for […]
22/08/2017 Mercedes approach gives Vettel advantage – Wolff Aug.22 (GMM) Toto Wolff says Mercedes might need a change of tack in order to beat Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel to the 2017 title. Before the summer break, Vettel won the race in Hungary […]
24/08/2017 Mercedes may re-think team orders issue – Lauda Aug.24 (GMM) Niki Lauda has admitted Mercedes may take a different approach in future when it comes to 'team orders' between Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. While Sebastian Vettel is […]
02/03/2018 Wolff predicts three-way fight in 2018 Mar.2 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton had a few eyebrows raising as the first winter test concluded in Barcelona on Thursday. The Mercedes driver and reigning world champion's top time had some […]
30/04/2017 Wolff plays down ‘off’ Hamilton form Apr.30 (GMM) Toto Wolff has played down an uncharacteristic 'off' weekend for triple world champion Lewis Hamilton. In his championship battle with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, Hamilton […]