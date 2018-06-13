Villeneuve slams Lauda over father jibe

11/06/2018 Verstappen ‘still a child’ – Villeneuve Jun.11 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve has hit out at Max Verstappen for threatening to "head butt" journalists in Montreal. On Thursday ahead of the Canadian grand prix, struggling Red Bull […]
05/07/2017 Stroll’s private testing ‘not fair’ – Villeneuve Jul.5 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve has hit out at the private testing programme being enjoyed this year by controversial F1 rookie Lance Stroll. After vicious early-season criticism of the […]
09/06/2017 F1 set to confirm 2029 Montreal contract Jun.9 (GMM) Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has secured its place on the F1 calendar long into the future. There was already a contract in place until 2025, but La Presse newspaper […]
07/11/2016 F1 will show Stroll how to suffer – Villeneuve Nov.7 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve has warned countryman Lance Stroll that his toughest challenges lie ahead in F1. Just like Villeneuve in 1996, Stroll is a young Canadian with a famous […]
05/07/2017 Villeneuve not sorry for Stroll criticism Jul.5 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve has refused to apologise for his harsh outspokenness about his countryman Lance Stroll's performance in F1 this year. Stroll, 18, had lashed out at the […]
27/07/2017 Only judge Stroll in 2018 – Prost Jul.27 (GMM) Quadruple world champion Alain Prost has defended F1's teen rookie Lance Stroll. Canadian Stroll's debut for Williams this year has been the subject of controversy, as his […]
10/06/2017 Rosberg could return to F1 – Wolff Jun.10 (GMM) Nico Rosberg could one day return to formula one. That is the view of his former Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who admitted to Le Journal de Montreal newspaper that he was […]
13/06/2017 Father, Williams say Stroll deserves F1 seat Jun.13 (GMM) Lawrence Stroll's father and boss say the under-fire 18-year-old has now proven he deserves to be in formula one. After qualifying ten places behind teammate Felipe Massa […]
12/06/2017 Stroll ‘worst F1 rookie ever’ – Villeneuve Jun.12 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve has ramped up his criticism of countryman Lance Stroll, following a difficult opening third of the 18-year-old Canadian's rookie F1 season. Before the […]
01/06/2017 No regrets as BAR became Mercedes – Villeneuve Jun.1 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve says he has no regrets about investing millions into F1's Brackley based team. In 1998, in a project led by the then reigning world champion's then manager […]