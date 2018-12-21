Gasly ‘not afraid’ of Red Bull and Verstappen

23/10/2018 Red Bull-Honda can fight for 2019 title – Marko Oct.23 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko thinks Max Verstappen could be a title contender in 2019. Daniel Ricciardo is leaving Red Bull and will be replaced by Pierre Gasly, but top team official […]
21/08/2018 Sainz denies Verstappen ‘vetoed’ Red Bull move Aug.21 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has denied that his former teammate Max Verstappen vetoed his potential move to Red Bull for 2019. Red Bull has signed up Pierre Gasly to replace Daniel […]
10/04/2018 Gasly admits Bahrain could help F1 career Apr.10 (GMM) Pierre Gasly has admitted his weekend in Bahrain will not have hurt his quest for a top seat in formula one. Toro Rosso's rookie Frenchman stunned the F1 world by qualifying […]
26/09/2018 Gasly not out to ‘destroy’ Verstappen Sep.26 (GMM) Pierre Gasly says he is not approaching his new role at Red Bull as a mission to "destroy" Max Verstappen. The Frenchman has been signed up to replace Daniel Ricciardo from […]
13/01/2017 Verstappen ‘absolutely ready’ for 2017 title Jan.13 (GMM) Max Verstappen says he is "absolutely" ready to win the world championship in 2017. There are many who believe that, along with the radically different rules for this year, […]
29/08/2018 Verstappen’s father questions Ricciardo move Aug.29 (GMM) Max Verstappen's father says he is surprised Daniel Ricciardo decided to leave Red Bull. Some believe Ricciardo's decision to accept an offer to switch to the works Renault […]
09/08/2018 Gasly ready to replace Ricciardo at Red Bull Aug.9 (GMM) Pierre Gasly says he is ready to make the step up to Red Bull. The energy drink owned team is contemplating which driver should replace the Renault-bound Daniel […]
07/07/2015 Marko hits back at Verstappen rumours Jul.7 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has hit back at speculation Red Bull could lose Max Verstappen to a key rival after just a single season in F1. Amid his meteoric debut this year at the […]
30/09/2016 Verstappen made Ricciardo ‘better’ driver Sep.30 (GMM) Red Bull's race drivers have admitted they are each pushing the other on in 2017. "When Max arrived at Red Bull, it made me take a step forward," Daniel Ricciardo said at […]
20/11/2017 Hamilton leaves Verstappen ‘perplexed’ Nov.20 (GMM) Max Verstappen says Lewis Hamilton's off-track behaviour often leaves him "perplexed". The Red Bull driver told De Telegraaf newspaper that over the course of the last year, […]