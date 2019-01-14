F1 return now ‘long term’ goal – Sirotkin

Jan.14 (GMM) Sergey Sirotkin admits returning to formula one has become more of a “long term” goal.
The Russian driver, backed by Russia’s SMP Bank, has lost his Williams race seat to Robert Kubica.
Since receiving the bad news, he has already tested a DTM car for Audi, is slated to race in LMP1 sports cars for SMP Racing, and last weekend travelled to Morocco where he will test for a Formula E team.
“My main goal is to return to the starting grid in formula one,” Sirotkin said in Marrakech. “Only now that has become more long term.
“It is too early to say how easily that can be achieved, but for now that is my main task for the medium to long term.
“At the moment, all I know is that I will do several races in LMP1 with SMP Racing — perhaps already the next race, so I will have something to do.
“Then some other possibilities may appear. So far it is the very early stages of negotiations, so I cannot say that I already know what I will do,” Sirotkin, 23, added.
17/01/2018 Sirotkin, Stroll is ‘hungry’ driver lineup – Salo Jan.17 (GMM) Williams has put together a "hungry" driver lineup for the 2018 season. That is the claim of former Ferrari and Toyota driver Mika Salo, who is now the sporting director of […]
31/01/2018 Lowe defends Williams’ 2018 driver lineup Jan.31 (GMM) Paddy Lowe says Williams' 2018 driver lineup is an "investment" rather than a "gamble". The British team has been criticised for choosing the well-sponsored Russian rookie […]
13/12/2017 Williams to announce second driver on Friday Dec.13 (GMM) Williams will finally reveal the identity of Lance Stroll's 2018 teammate on Friday. With Felipe Massa retiring, the once-great British team is the last on next year's grid […]
18/12/2018 Sirotkin eyes 2020 F1 return Dec.18 (GMM) Sergey Sirotkin says his aim is to return to formula one in 2020. The Russian has been replaced at Williams by Robert Kubica for 2019. Backed by SMP Bank, the 23-year-old […]
07/12/2018 Sirotkin sponsor wanted discount for 2019 Dec.7 (GMM) Sergey Sirotkin should not be too disappointed that his F1 career is over. That is the view of Mika Salo, a former F1 driver who has worked closely with the Russian this year […]
04/01/2019 Formula E-F1 merger ‘would be great’ – Vergne Jan.4 (GMM) Formula E continues to shape up as a major single seater series of the future. The latest driver to take the all-electric category seriously is Sergey Sirotkin, who will test […]
10/01/2018 Sponsor issues ‘no comment’ to Sirotkin reports Jan.10 (GMM) A man close to the negotiations has issued a firm "no comment" on whether Williams' 2018 driver lineup is now complete. Although Robert Kubica was earlier a popular […]
10/12/2018 Sirotkin, Wehrlein eye Ferrari role for 2019 Dec.10 (GMM) Two drivers may be eyeing Daniil Kvyat's job at Ferrari for 2019. This year, Russian Kvyat was a Ferrari development driver, specifically heading the Italian team's efforts […]
12/05/2016 Russia to have F1 team eventually – Petrov May 12 (GMM) Former F1 driver Vitaly Petrov thinks plans for a Russian team are on track. Petrov, who raced for Renault and Caterham, now drives in Le Mans sports cars with SMP Racing, […]
01/10/2018 Uncertain Williams future for Sirotkin, Kubica Oct.1 (GMM) Williams' driver lineup for next year is not set in stone. The struggling British team is set to lose Lance Stroll to Force India, but it was believed Williams would need to […]