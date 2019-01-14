Haas boss targets fifth place again

Jan.14 (GMM) Gunther Steiner thinks Haas can do “a good job” once again in 2019.

In 2018, the new American team surprised in its second year on the grid by finishing fifth overall.

And boss Steiner thinks Haas can do it again.

“When I look at the numbers, I’m sure we will have a good car,” he told the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

“But even last year I didn’t say anything about how good the others would be. Because I don’t know.

“We are happy with what we see, but considering the new rules, has anyone found something that we haven’t? How can I know?” Steiner added.

However, Steiner said Haas’ goal is to push again for fifth place in the constructors’ standings behind the top three teams and the improving Renault.

“Everyone wants to go for that position or even better,” he said.

“We have to do a good job over the winter, as we did last year, and make a good car. There are no secrets. Everyone is trying to get that position,” said Steiner.

“If someone does a little bit more than us, they will be ahead and we have to live with that. And we will try to catch them again.”

Related News

  • 17/07/2017 Haas turns ‘full focus’ to 2018 car Jul.17 (GMM) F1's American team Haas is turning its attention to building a better car for 2018. "Our full focus is on 2018 now," team boss Gunther Steiner confirmed to Ekstra Bladet […]
  • 19/04/2018 Haas ‘happy’ with current drivers – Steiner Apr.19 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner has given a strong indication that Kevin Magnussen will stay in 2019. Many pundits believe the Dane has the upper hand over Romain Grosjean this […]
  • 13/09/2018 Magnussen to stay at Haas in 2019 – report Sep.13 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen looks set to be retained by Haas for the 2019 season. While his teammate Romain Grosjean has had more of a struggle, the American team is openly happy with […]
  • 01/09/2017 Haas switches focus to 2018 car Sep.1 (GMM) Haas has admitted it has switched almost full attention to the 2018 car. The small Ferrari-linked American team is seventh overall in the constructors' championship, but in a […]
  • 05/06/2017 Magnussen sitting out sessions due to contract Jun.5 (GMM) Contractual details explain why Kevin Magnussen will sit out so many Friday practice sessions in the second half of 2017. With Ferrari reserve Antonio Giovinazzi set for […]
  • 17/07/2018 No regrets about controversial Haas approach – boss Jul.17 (GMM) Gunther Steiner says he has no regrets about the path taken by controversial American team Haas. As Haas stepped up the grid in 2018 to sit behind the top three teams in […]
  • 23/06/2018 Haas boss Steiner says Grosjean back on form Jun.23 (GMM) Romain Grosjean has boosted his chances of staying at Haas for 2019. Earlier, the less handsomely paid Kevin Magnussen looked easily the best Haas driver of 2019, as […]
  • 27/11/2016 Vasseur admits ‘battles’ with departing Magnussen Nov.27 (GMM) Renault team boss Frederic Vasseur says he does not rule out working with Kevin Magnussen again. Actually, the Danish driver is leaving the French works team after […]
  • 02/11/2017 Boss admits Haas may have started 2018 car too early Nov.2 (GMM) Gunther Steiner said only time will tell if Haas' decision to abandon the 2017 car project quite early was the right one. The American team's boss made an early call this […]
  • 07/08/2017 2018 contract ‘not news to me’ – Magnussen Aug.7 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he was not surprised when Haas announced recently that it is keeping the same driver lineup for 2018. The American team said before Hungary that the […]