17/07/2017 Haas turns ‘full focus’ to 2018 car Jul.17 (GMM) F1's American team Haas is turning its attention to building a better car for 2018. "Our full focus is on 2018 now," team boss Gunther Steiner confirmed to Ekstra Bladet […]
19/04/2018 Haas ‘happy’ with current drivers – Steiner Apr.19 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner has given a strong indication that Kevin Magnussen will stay in 2019. Many pundits believe the Dane has the upper hand over Romain Grosjean this […]
13/09/2018 Magnussen to stay at Haas in 2019 – report Sep.13 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen looks set to be retained by Haas for the 2019 season. While his teammate Romain Grosjean has had more of a struggle, the American team is openly happy with […]
01/09/2017 Haas switches focus to 2018 car Sep.1 (GMM) Haas has admitted it has switched almost full attention to the 2018 car. The small Ferrari-linked American team is seventh overall in the constructors' championship, but in a […]
05/06/2017 Magnussen sitting out sessions due to contract Jun.5 (GMM) Contractual details explain why Kevin Magnussen will sit out so many Friday practice sessions in the second half of 2017. With Ferrari reserve Antonio Giovinazzi set for […]
23/06/2018 Haas boss Steiner says Grosjean back on form Jun.23 (GMM) Romain Grosjean has boosted his chances of staying at Haas for 2019. Earlier, the less handsomely paid Kevin Magnussen looked easily the best Haas driver of 2019, as […]
07/08/2017 2018 contract ‘not news to me’ – Magnussen Aug.7 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he was not surprised when Haas announced recently that it is keeping the same driver lineup for 2018. The American team said before Hungary that the […]