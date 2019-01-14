Perez not worried about Lance Stroll as teammate

Jan.14 (GMM) Sergio Perez says he is not worried about becoming the number 2 driver at the team formerly known as Force India.
The 28-year-old Mexican has been at the Silverstone based team since 2014. But now Lawrence Stroll has arrived as the new team owner, and he has installed his own son Lance as Perez’s teammate for 2019.
Asked how that will alter his place in the team hierarchy, Perez answered: “I don’t think it will change.
“At the end of the day, the interests of all the team, even the team owner, is that the team is very successful,” he said.
“So for that you need both cars to be at 100 per cent and for the team to develop as quickly as possible.”
Therefore, Perez says he welcomes the arrival of Lance Stroll.
“He’s coming in to a great team with great people, great engineers, where he’s going to grow a lot. I see great things for the team,” he insisted.
“I think we have all the guidance, we just need the budget and I think we can be a massive surprise next year.”
19/10/2018 Stroll investment will boost Force India – Perez Oct.19 (GMM) Sergio Perez thinks a cash injection will push Force India forwards in 2019. Although it was an open secret in the F1 paddock, the Mexican was in Austin finally announced as […]
10/08/2018 Perez assessing ‘options’ outside Force India Aug.10 (GMM) Sergio Perez says he has "a number of options" to keep driving in formula one next year. The Mexican was recently among those who triggered Force India's administration and […]
31/08/2018 Perez plays down McLaren speculation Aug.31 (GMM) Sergio Perez has played down speculation linking him with McLaren for 2019. Earlier, it seemed clear that the Mexican, having participated in the legal moves that triggered […]
04/09/2016 Perez not confirming Force India stay rumours Sep.4 (GMM) Sergio Perez says his plans for the 2017 season are not quite ready to be revealed. On Saturday, British television announced at Monza that the Mexican will definitely be […]
07/03/2018 Force India ‘no longer best in midfield’ – Perez Mar.7 (GMM) Sergio Perez admits Force India's place at the top of the F1 midfield is currently in doubt. Now five days into winter testing, the Mexican confessed that other midfield […]
07/09/2017 Force India wants to keep Ocon and Perez Sep.7 (GMM) Force India wants to keep both of its current drivers for 2018. Recently, Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon have been at loggerheads on and off the track, but deputy boss Bob […]
30/08/2018 Perez not judging future teammate Stroll Aug.30 (GMM) Sergio Perez isn't sure what to make of Lance Stroll. It is strongly rumoured that, after Sunday's Italian grand prix, Stroll will make the switch to Force India. The […]
24/06/2016 Force India not unhappy with Hulkenberg Jun.24 (GMM) The impressive form of Sergio Perez does not mean Force India is unhappy with his teammate. Many observers rate 2015 Le Mans winner Hulkenberg more highly than his Mexican […]
25/10/2018 Perez tips Mexico to sign new F1 contract Oct.25 (GMM) Sergio Perez is confident Mexico's place on the F1 calendar is secure. The race in Mexico City is now one of the most popular and for 2018 it is again sold out. But the […]